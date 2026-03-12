Ulster Bank Accelerator company, Oatco Superfuel, set for Dragons’ Den appearance

A fast-growing natural energy brand, Oatco Super Fuel, based in County Tyrone and current member of Ulster Bank’s Accelerator programme, is set to appear on this week’s episode of Dragons’ Den. The episode will air on Thursday 12th March at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

During the episode, Oatco Superfuel founder, Laura Murphy, will pitch her innovative vision for on-the-go snacking designed to unleash the natural power of oats, to current Dragons, Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman and Steven Bartlett as well as guest Dragon Jenna Meek, and outline how she is seeking strategic investment to accelerate growth, expand distribution, and scale the business across the UK, Ireland and beyond.

To mark her appearance, the Ulster Bank Accelerator community will hold a special watch party and celebration event, where colleagues, friends, family and the wider entrepreneurial eco-system will come together to watch the episode together. After the broadcast, Laura will share her reflections and experiences of filming the programme in a Q&A session with Ulster Bank’s Accelerator Lead, John Ferris.

Looking back on her time with the Dragons, Laura said: “I am still so proud to have been featured on this series of Dragons’ Den and I can’t wait now for the episode to air. It will be really special to watch it with some of the people who have been so pivotal to Oatco Superfuel’s journey and successes so far and while it feels like a defining moment for the brand, we are just getting started.

“My mission has always been to build something bigger than a snack brand. I am so focused on creating a community and a movement around natural energy and functional nutrition. I feel genuinely grateful that taking part in this programme has given us the platform and profile we need to accelerate our growth”

Tune in to see how Laura fares against the current Dragons’ and see if Oatco Superfuel impresses enough to gain investment.