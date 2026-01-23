Fashion Pick of the Week

TISSA FONTANEDA – Textile Tango Bag

Following its extraordinary debut in 2025, selling out within just one month, TISSA FONTANEDA are delighted to announce the highly-anticipated relaunch of the Textile Tango bag, created in celebration of their 15th anniversary.

A modern collector’s favourite, the Textile Tango bag represents a bold evolution of the iconic Tango silhouette. Reimagined in large and extra large formats, the piece is the result of an exclusive collaboration with visionary textile designer Aleksandra Gaca, acclaimed for her tactile innovations.