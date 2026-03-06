spot_img

OCN Launches Eighth Annual Learning Awards

admin
By admin
In
Home Mega Headernews
Martin Flynn OCN Chief Executive

 

Open College Network NI (OCN) has announced details of its eight Learning Endeavour Awards, which will be held at Titanic Belfast on 23rd June 2026. The awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of learners and their training providers by showcasing the power of learning to transform lives for the better.

Now in its eight year, the awards event provides a platform to celebrate the inspirational achievements of learners and the commitment of the centres that support them across Northern Ireland.

OCN Chief Executive Martin Flynn said: “We are delighted to announce our Learning Endeavour Awards for 2026. Now in their eighth year, these awards continue to grow in scale and impact. We are thrilled to return once again to the iconic Titanic Suite at Titanic Belfast, which will provide an inspirational backdrop for a celebration of Northern Ireland’s learners and educators.”

Unique within NI’s education and training landscape, the OCN Learning Endeavour Awards bring together learners and educators from schools, further education colleges, private training providers, and community and voluntary organisations. The event highlights the dedication, resilience and personal growth of individuals who have pursued OCN qualifications.

Martin Flynn added: “We look forward to welcoming more than 300 guests, including finalists, their families, educators and special guests. As in previous years, we are pleased to offer learning bursaries to both winners and highly commended participants. We strongly encourage eligible learners and centres to submit nominations so that together we can celebrate the value and importance of vocational learning.”

OCN Recognised learning centres across Northern Ireland are now invited to submit nominations for their exceptional learners.

Nomination forms for the OCN NI 2026 Learning Endeavour Awards are available now via OCN’s websitehttps://ocnni.org.uk/learner-awards until 4pm on Tuesday 7th April 2026 with the awards ceremony taking place at Titanic Belfast on Tuesday 23rd June 2026.     

 

 

 

Must Read

Previous article
Looking Back : March 2015

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Subscribe to our eNewsletter

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2025 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved