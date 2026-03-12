Taking place from Saturday 21 to Sunday 22 March 2026, the inaugural Magheramorne Literary Festival, kindly supported by Larne Port, will bring outstanding writers from across the UK and Ireland to the historic setting of Magheramorne Estate. The newly launched festival presents a weekend of “In Conversation” events, bringing together novelists, non-fiction writers, journalists, photographers and historians whose work is shaping contemporary cultural and political debate. Spanning fiction, memoir, history, photography and public life, the programme is curated by award-winning author and broadcaster Stephen Walker.

Magheramorne Literary Festival Speakers 2026: Andrew Lownie, Nicola Sturgeon, Miriam O’Callaghan, Adrian McKinty, Jo Spain, Declan Lawn Colin Bateman, Brian McGilloway, David Park, Wendy Erskine, Jan Carson David Hume, Sheena Jolley, Paul Clements.

Saturday highlights include historian Andrew Lownie, in conversation with broadcaster Donna Traynor, discussing his headline-making bestseller Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York. Packed with extraordinary revelations, Entitled is the first joint biography of the now former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, and offers an explosive investigation into royal power, privilege and accountability. Later that evening, one of Ireland’s most trusted broadcasters, Miriam O’Callaghan, reflects on her memoir Miriam: Life, Work, Everything, exploring life in the public eye, from landmark political moments to personal challenges, resilience and reinvention.

On Sunday, former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon joins festival curator Stephen Walker to discuss her candid and widely acclaimed memoir Frankly. From her working-class upbringing to becoming Scotland’s longest-serving First Minister, Sturgeon reflects on power, leadership and the personal cost of life at the very centre of politics. That evening, crime writing takes centre stage with internationally acclaimed novelist Adrian McKinty in conversation with writer and screenwriter Colin Bateman. Known for his award-winning DI Sean Duffy series and the international bestseller The Chain, McKinty joins Bateman, author of Divorcing Jack and creator of Murphy’s Law, to explore crime writing through humour, humanity and lived experience.

The festival concludes with bestselling author and screenwriter Jo Spain and BAFTA-winning screenwriter and producer Declan Lawn, in conversation with Brian McGilloway. Spain, one of Ireland’s most successful crime writers, is the author of thirteen bestselling novels and the writer and co-producer of hit TV series Harry Wild and BBC drama Mix Tape. Lawn is the co-creator of Blue Lights, one of the most acclaimed television dramas of recent years, alongside earlier work including The Salisbury Poisonings and Rogue Agent.

Across the weekend, the programme also features acclaimed writers including David Park, Jan Carson and Wendy Erskine whose debut novel, The Benefactors, has become a literary sensation and has been awarded Waterstones Irish Book of the Year in 2025.An iconic setting Set within the manor house and grounds of Magheramorne Estate, guests will experience award-winning hospitality, a pop-up café from Jane’s Kitchen, and the opportunity for restorative overnight stays, allowing them to enjoy the programme at an unhurried pace at one of Northern Ireland’s most exclusive addresses.

Laura Gilmour, Port Director of Larne Port said: “We’re delighted to support the Magheramorne Literary Festival and help bring such an inspiring celebration of stories and ideas to this beautiful part of Northern Ireland. It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to come together, enjoy great conversations, andexperience the charm of Magheramorne Estate. Larne Port is passionate about supporting events that enrich our community and create memorable experiences.”

“It’s a pleasure to unveil such a prestigious line-up of writers for the inaugural Magheramorne Literary Festival,” said curator, Stephen Walker. “It is fantastic to welcome leading authors from across the UK and Ireland, many of them award-winners, who have such important and engaging stories to tell. It promises to be a wonderful weekend of thoughtful conversation, insight and great fun.”

“The Magheramorne Literary Festival was created to bring a new arts and cultural experience to the area and to encourage people to discover this beautiful part of Northern Ireland,” says Katherine Allen, Head of Events at Magheramorne Estate. “Guests can spend time at the estate and engage with writers in this exclusive setting, enjoying a very warm Magheramorne welcome.”

Located just 30 minutes from Belfast, Magheramorne Estate is easily accessed by road or rail, with Magheramorne train station only a short walk from the gates. A limited number of interview and coverage opportunities will be available with selected authors and festival organisers in advance of, and during, the festival weekend. Early requests are encouraged.

Tickets are priced from £15 and can be booked at www.magheramorneestate.com