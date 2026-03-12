spot_img

Beauty Sleep, Explained: Why Night-Time Is Crucial for Skin Repair

admin
By admin
In
Fashion & Beautynews

To mark World Sleep Day, March 13th, Ultraceuticals explains the science behind beauty sleep and shares top picks for overnight skin renewal.

We’ve all heard the phrase ‘beauty sleep’; believe it or not, there’s actual science behind it. While we sleep, our bodies go into repair mode, giving us the chance to rest and recover overnight, and the same applies to our skin.

After a long day of exposure to environmental aggressors like UV radiation, pollution, and blue light, nighttime is crucial for the skin to rejuvenate and repair.

To explain exactly what’s happening beneath the surface while we snooze, ahead of World Sleep Day, March 17th, Shannon McCreery, National Head of Education at Ultraceuticals Ireland, shares the four key ways sleep impacts our skin and her top skincare picks to wake up fresh and radiant.

1. Your Skin Gets A Break From Daily Stressors

During the day, the skin is in defence mode, working hard to protect itself from harmful UV rays, blue light, pollution, and extreme temperatures. But at night, the skin enters a recovery phase, shifting its focus to repair and rejuvenation. This is when it’s most receptive to active skincare ingredients, making your evening routine essential.

2. Overnight Temperature Changes Can Lead to Dehydration

While we sleep, our skin temperature rises and becomes more acidic, leaving the skin feeling drier or dehydrated by morning. Using hydration-focused skincare before bed can help restore balance and maintain moisture overnight.

3. Your Skin Loses Moisture While You Sleep

Sebum (oil) production peaks during the day and significantly decreases at night, making the skin more prone to water loss—a process known as transepidermal water loss (TEWL). This is why many people wake up with tight, dry, or dehydrated skin.

Hydrating ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid help lock in moisture and restore hydration overnight while the B² technology of Niacinamide & Panthenol help prevent against moisture loss by strengthening the skins barrier function. Look no further than Ultra B² Hydrating Serum, a powerhouse serum designed to deeply replenish moisture and plump the skin.

4. Your Night-Time Routine Has Maximum Impact

Because the skin is in renewal and repair mode, night-time is the perfect time to apply active, results-driven skincare for maximum benefit.

Sharon McCreery’s top picks for overnight skin renewal:

  • Ultra DNA³ Complex Recovery Night Cream (RRP €96.00 / £85.00) – Featuring Dynamic Night Activator³, a luxurious night cream that works with the skin’s natural renewal cycle, deeply rejuvenating and hydrating for a radiant complexion by morning.
  • Ultra B² Hydrating Serum (RRP €79.50 / £70.00) – This moisture-enhancing oil-free serum utilises the power of Provitamin B5 (Panthenol) and Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide) combined with high levels of Hyaluronic Acid to help replenish lost hydration overnight.
  • Ultra B² Hydrating Eye Mask (RRP €75.00 / £66.00) – Infused with peptides and hydrating B² Technology to brighten, plump, and refresh the delicate under-eye area, these eye masks are the ultimate SOS treatment for reviving tired looking eyes when you need to look like you have had 8 hours of sleep.
  • Ultra Hydrating Milk Cleanser (RRP €45.00 / £40.00) – A rich, milky cleanser formulated to gently cleanse and nourish the skin, preparing it for your night-time skincare routine.

With the proper nighttime routine and quality sleep, you’ll wake up with hydrated, refreshed skin, ready to take on the day.

 

Ultraceuticals.ie

 

 

 

 

 

Must Read

Previous article
Magheramorne Literary Festival
Next article
Brighter Days Ahead as Iconic Commercial Court Umbrellas Return

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Subscribe to our eNewsletter

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2025 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved