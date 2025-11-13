The Salvation Army has launched its Family Appeal at Christmas 2025 with support from acclaimed Northern Ireland singing star Peter Corry MBE. As a well-known singer, director, and producer, Peter has been a long-term supporter of the work of The Salvation Army. Running for over 45 years, the Family Appeal hopes to help many families struggling to provide gifts for children at Christmas.

The Salvation Army Family Appeal at Christmas has grown rapidly over the years with support from a range of partners including Tesco, Bridge Commercials, Phoenix Energy Services and many more. It aims to help those who need it most, and with the ever-increasing cost of living, support from the appeal is expected to be in high demand.

Last year The Salvation Army Family Appeal at Christmas, along with other donors, helped over 2000 families (more than 5000 children) across Northern Ireland.

The campaign mainly relies on the general public to ‘Be A Star’ and donate gifts, as well as the support of volunteers who work at The Salvation Army churches on arranged days. New and unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at all Salvation Army churches and centres across Northern Ireland until December 19, as well as designated Tesco stores until December 8. Look out for The Salvation Army ‘Be A Star’ donation banks located at the stores.

Members of the public and businesses are also encouraged to make a donation online through the JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/familyappeal2025. Whether you wish to donate towards craft items, books, family board games or gifts for teenagers, all donations are gratefully received.

Applications for support are primarily made to The Salvation Army through social workers, health visitors, schoolteachers and other professionals. Then the process begins, enabling The Salvation Army to provide help where needed.

Major Marion Rouffet, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army in Northern Ireland, said:

“Every year our aim is to reach the people who are suffering the most. We work to bring joy and hope into their lives this Christmas. We rely mainly on gifts donated by the general public as well as our partners and donors. We really could not do this without their help.

Each year we see the generosity of the people of Northern Ireland through the response to the Family Appeal and we have every confidence that this year’s Appeal will once again be a success because of this.”

Supporting The Salvation Army Family Appeal at Christmas, Peter Corry MBE commented:

“I have been a proud supporter of the work of The Salvation Army in Northern Ireland for many years. I have seen first-hand the important work they do to help those most in need. Last year many children across Northern Ireland received help through the Family Appeal at Christmas and this year I am supporting the charity with the call to help. Please if you can, lets help to make sure no child wakes up without something to smile about this Christmas – thank you.”

For further information visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/family-appeal, call (028) 9067 5000 or email familyappeal@salvationarmy.org.uk Follow The Salvation Army Ireland Division on Facebook #FamilyAppeal.