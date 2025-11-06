Stena Line launches new 4-year partnership with Special Olympics Ireland

Stena Line is proud to confirm a new four-year sponsorship agreement with Special Olympics Ireland (SOI), running from 2025 through 2028.

The sponsorship represents Stena Line’s commitment to inclusion, the creation of opportunities for all, and the belief that sport can change lives. Through Stena Line’s support, almost 7,000 Special Olympics athletes from communities across the island of Ireland will gain greater access to training, competition, and personal development opportunities — from grassroots club sessions to representing Ireland on the world stage.

This multi-annual partnership will help SOI expand programmes that build confidence, resilience, and connection among athletes with intellectual disabilities. It will also provide vital funding to ensure that every athlete, regardless of circumstance, has the chance to reach their full potential in sport and beyond.

Speaking at the launch of this partnership, Special Olympics Athlete Ashwen Maliyakal (Basketball, Killester Basketball Club) said: “As an athlete, Special Olympics has helped me to develop my sporting talents, make friendships, and grow in confidence and leadership skills – it’s about helping everyone to be included and supported to find their full potential and be part of their community. It’s great to see that Stena Line are coming with us on the journey to make that a reality for everyone.”

Johan Edelman, Trade Director for Stena Line says; “Marking 30 years of service in Dublin and 30 years in Belfast Harbour (20 Nov 2025) are significant milestones for Stena Line, and we’re honoured to celebrate them by launching a new four-year partnership with Special Olympics Ireland. Inclusivity and care are the cornerstones of our company, therefore we’re delighted that we can support these incredible athletes and make a difference in local communities across Ireland.”

Karen Coventry, CEO of Special Olympics says; “This partnership with Stena Line marks an exciting new chapter for Special Olympics Ireland and the thousands of athletes we serve. This long-term commitment from Stena Line will have a truly transformational impact; empowering athletes at every level, from local clubs to international competition, to achieve their personal best. Partnerships like this don’t just fund sport; they change lives, strengthen communities, and champion inclusion across the island of Ireland. We are deeply grateful to Stena Line for standing with us on this journey.”

How this sponsorship will be transforming lives through sport:

Long-term impact: A four-year investment providing support to help Special Olympics Ireland strengthen and grow in key areas such as athlete development, club development, healthy & well-being, and sports competition pathways.

Empowering communities: Expanding access to sport for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in every corner of Ireland.

From local to global: Supporting athletes from their first training sessions in local clubs all the way to representing Ireland at Special Olympics World Winter & Summer Games.

Building confidence: Enabling more athletes to experience the pride of achievement, teamwork, and belonging that sport delivers.

Celebrating connection: Linking two milestones; Stena Line’s 30 years of service on the Irish Sea and a renewed commitment to empowering communities through sport.