spot_img

Stena Line Awarded Best Ferry Operator

admin
By admin
In
news
Pictured (l to r) Kerin Mcgarva, Onboard Sales & Service Assistant, McCubbin, Onboard Sales & Services Manager, Ian Baillie, Regional Partnership and Sales Manager, Yvonne Clark, Onboard Sales & Service Supervisor, Grant Steve Millar, Senior Master, Stena Superfast VIII.

Ferry operator, Stena Line was hailed Best Ferry Operator at the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA) Travel Awards 2025 which took place in Glasgow on November 6, at the Glasgow City Hotel. Doubletree by Hilton, Glasgow Central.

SPAA, the world’s oldest travel organisation, holds the awards annually to recognise excellence in Scotland’s travel industry and in the company of over 600 agents and travel trade suppliers Stena Line received the Best Ferry Operator accolade.

Orla Noonan, Stena Line’s Travel Commercial Manager, Irish Sea, said: “We are honoured to be namedBest Travel Company at the Scottish Travel Trade Awards. While every award is significant, this one holds particular meaning as it reflects recognition from our peers in the travel industry.

Our Cairnryan–Belfast route continues to be one of our most popular services, with demand continuing to grow year on year. This award is a direct result of the dedication and hard work of our onboard and onshore teams, who continually strive to deliver the best travel experience for our customers.

“Receiving this award as we celebrate 30 years of operations in Belfast makes it even more meaningful. On behalf of everyone at Stena Line, I’d like to thank the travel trade in Scotland for this wonderful accolade.”
Stena Line is the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, with the biggest fleet providing up to 238 weekly sailings offering the widest choice of routes including: combined passenger and freight services from Belfast to Cairnryan and Liverpool, Dublin to Holyhead, Rosslare to Fishguard, in addition to the dedicated freight only routes from Belfast to Heysham and Dublin.

The SPAA represents Scotland’s travel sector and works with its members to address the issues and meet the challenges of the constantly changing travel marketplace.

Pictured (l to r) Kerin Mcgarva, Onboard Sales & Service Assistant, McCubbin, Onboard Sales & Services Manager, Ian Baillie, Regional Partnership and Sales Manager, Yvonne Clark, Onboard Sales & Service Supervisor, Grant Steve Millar, Senior Master, Stena Superfast VIII.
spot_img

Must Read

Previous article
The Salvation Army Family Appeal at Christmas
Next article
Beauty Product of the Week

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Subscribe to our eNewsletter

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2025 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved