Northern Cricket Union secures new Senior Leagues sponsorship deal with Mercury

LISBURN-based company Mercury Security & Facilities Management (MSFM) has been unveiled as the new title sponsor of the Northern Cricket Union (NCU) Senior Leagues.

MSFM will enjoy exclusive naming rights across NCU’s senior leagues in a three-year partnership that will see all competitions rebranded under the Mercury name – including the Men’s Premier League, Sections 1, 2 and 3, the Women’s Premier League and Women’s Senior League Section 1.

The Northern Cricket Union, which oversees competitive cricket across the region, has welcomed the Mercury partnership as a major boost for the sport and its ongoing efforts to encourage wider participation.

Callum Atkinson, Chief Executive of the Northern Cricket Union, said that MSFM’s support will help raise the profile of NCU senior leagues, enhance competition standards, and strengthen the pathway from grassroots to elite cricket.

“We are delighted to welcome Mercury Security & Facilities Management as official partner of the Northern Cricket Union,” said Mr Atkinson. “This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to support and enhance our senior leagues, which are at the heart of the domestic game, and will make a real difference to clubs, players, and fans alike.

“Mercury is a respected and forward-thinking company, and their enthusiasm for community engagement and youth development perfectly aligns with our own mission to make cricket accessible and inclusive for everyone. We look forward to working closely with them as we continue to invest in the future of cricket across the NCU,” he added.

The NCU has experienced significant growth in recent years. 36 teams now compete in the Men’s senior leagues, five of which have been established in the last two years – including teams formed by players from ethnic minority backgrounds, highlighting the expanding and increasingly diverse cricket community within the NCU.

The Women’s structure has also experienced threefold growth in just five years, with 14 teams now featuring in the Women’s Premier League and Women’s Senior League 1 – demonstrating major progress in participation, visibility, and club investment.

Mercury Security & Facilities Management Managing Director Liam Cullen believes that the partnership with NCU reflects the company’s strong commitment to community and youth development.

“At Mercury, we are proud to support local sport and the communities that stand behind it,” said Liam. “Cricket has a remarkable ability to bring people together, build connections, and give young people the confidence and opportunities they need to grow — both on and off the field.

“Supporting the Northern Cricket Union allows us to play a part in strengthening those community bonds and contributing to something that genuinely enriches lives. This partnership reflects our belief in the power of sport to unite, inspire, and create lasting positive impact.

“We look forward to working closely with the NCU as it continues to develop clear pathways from grassroots to senior cricket and to champion the growth of both men’s and women’s cricket across Northern Ireland.

“It is a privilege to contribute to a sport that brings so much value and vibrancy to local communities,” he added.

The three-year sponsorship agreement came about following continued discussions between Mercury and NCU Domestic Director Alan Waite, during which a shared ambition was identified to promote sport and support community development.

The partnership was formalised after NCU Chief Executive Callum Atkinson and NCU Domestic Director Alan Waite met with MSFM’s Frank and Liam Cullen and both organisations aligned their goal of enhancing the profile and sustainability of domestic cricket.

About Mercury Security & Facilities Management

Mercury Security & Facilities Management is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading security and facilities management solutions providers. Founded in 2001, the company has established a strong reputation as a pioneer in the area of integrated security solutions – combining physical manpower with cutting-edge technology to service an ever-growing client base.

In 2018, the company launched a new Facilities Management division to complement its existing suite of security services and is now the most highly accredited security and support services provider in the UK and Ireland. For further information on Mercury Security & Facilities Management services, email enquiries@msfm.biz or call MSFM at +44 (0) 28 9262 0518.

About the Northern Cricket Union

The Northern Cricket Union is responsible for the promotion, development and organisation of cricket across the northern region of Ireland and is one of the five Provincial Unions affiliated to Cricket Ireland.

The NCU oversees a wide range of programmes, competitions and representative teams, supporting players from grassroots level through to the elite pathway. Their vision is to continue to be a leading cricket organisation that inspires and nurtures future generations of players, coaches, and fans. They aim to create a thriving and inclusive cricket culture that represents the diversity of Northern Ireland, ensuring long-term success and excellence both on and off the field.