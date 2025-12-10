Holiday World unveils star-spangled addition to Belfast show

AS the clock ticks towards the 33rd annual Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NI Travel News in January, visitors are in for a transatlantic treat with the unveiling of the show’s first ever USA Pavilion which will feature a range of star-spangledholidays that are sure to get Northern Ireland holidaymakers into a right State. Managed by Belfast-based Travel Solutions, NI’s biggest provider of holidays to the USA, the newest addition to the province’s largest holiday fair will invite visitors to buckle up for a coast-to-coast celebration of American travel, supported by representatives from some truly iconic destinations.

From the musical magic of Nashville and the bright lights of Las Vegas to the historic heartbeat of Philadelphia and the boardwalk buzz of Atlantic City, the USA Pavilion promises a whistle-stop tour of inspiration—with no passport required for browsing. Other highlights include the prairies, plains and Route 66 nostalgia of Oklahoma, where warm Southern hospitality meets vibrant culture, world-class music and wide-open adventure – as well as the dramatic natural beauty and relaxed Pacific Northwest charm of Oregon, a spectacular holiday destination that offers something memorable for every kind of traveller. Across all three days of the show, knowledgeable travel experts will be on-site to offer advice, answer questions, and help visitors navigate the many ways to enjoy a U.S. getaway—whether you fancy a city break, a road trip, a music-themed adventure, or simply a slice of all-American sunshine.

“We are thrilled to announce that January’s Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NITN will include, for the first time ever, a dedicated USA Pavilion which will give NI holidaymakers a fantastic opportunity to explore an incredible range of American destinations and experiences under one roof,” said Maria Hourican, Chief Executive of event organiser BizEx.

“Holiday World is all about lifting spirits, inspiring new adventures and giving people something to look forward to – so if you’ve been dreaming of a holiday in America, our USA Pavilion is the perfect place to declare your independence from indecision and make that dream a reality,” she added. Peter McMinn, Managing Director of Travel Solutions said: “With the USA continuing to rank among the top holiday choices for Northern Ireland travellers, we’re delighted to bring a little stateside sparkle to January’s Holiday World show in the form of our brand-new USA Pavilion.

“Our Travel Solutions team knows the destination like the back of Uncle Sam’s hand and will be looking forward to crafting tailor-made itineraries for all our visitors – making it easier than ever for holidaymakers to match their interests, budgets and bucket-lists,” he added. For the second year running, the event’s headline sponsor is online travel hub Bookit by NI Travel News which, for a subscription fee of just £10 per year, offers members a minimum of 10 weekly holiday deals – all hand-selected and supplied by local NI travel agents – as well as access to exclusive discounts with a wide range of industry partners.

“As January draws even closer, everyone at Bookit by NITN is really looking forward to the 33rd annual Holiday World Show Belfast, which is the perfect event to plan your next escape and find great value deals,” said Jonathan Adair, Managing Director of Bookit by NI Travel News.

“We’ve had an amazing year since the last Holiday World show, a year that saw us celebrate Bookit by NITN’s first birthday in May and launch our new dedicated members area, which offers subscribers an array of exclusive discounts with local businesses and airports… all for just 84p per month!

“At last January’s event, we were delighted to welcome lots of new members to Bookit by NITN – now we can’t wait to do the same and grow the brand even further in the new year,” he added.

The 33rd annual Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NI Travel News will take place at ICC Belfast at The Waterfront Hall from Friday January 9 until Sunday January 11, bringing a world of travel under one roof for a weekend of holiday inspiration, expert advice and exclusive offers.

More than 50 exhibitors – including international tourist boards, destinations, airlines, cruise & ferry companies, hotels and B&Bs, visitor attractions and travel agencies – will showcase a wide range of holiday options at home and abroad to an expected 10,000 visitors.

From sun-soaked escapes and cruise adventures to family breaks and staycations, the show is a ‘one-stop shop’ for travel lovers, connecting them with trusted experts and giving people a chance to check out the latest holiday trends and bag an exclusive bargain in the process.

One of the fastest growing areas of the holiday industry is undoubtedly the cruise sector – which is reflected at the show, with a dedicated cruise showcase hosted by local specialist Oasis Travel. Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NI Travel News will open its doors to the public from 12.30pm to 5pm on Friday January 9, and from 10am until 5pm on Saturday January 10 and Sunday January 11.

Tickets cost £5 for adults; £4 for Senior Citizens and £3 for Students. A special family ticket gives admission for two adults and up to four children for just £10 and a 2-for-1 ticket deal is available online at https://holidayworld.registrationdesk.ie/2-for-1-voucher-belfast/ .

For more information and all the latest event updates, visit https://holidayworldshowni.com/