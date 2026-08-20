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John Hewitt International Summer School

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The 2026 John Hewitt International Summer School kicked off its week-long stint in Armagh with the launch of two exhibitions at The Marketplace Theatre. The exhibitions were “Home” by Brigid O’Brien – a series of large scale pictures relating to ideas of home and migration in modern Ireland and “Storytellers” by James Hughes – a collection of photo portraits of leading contemporary Irish writers. The guest of honour was Peadar Ó Lamhna from the Irish Dept of Foreign Affairs and Trade – who support the event.

 

John Hewitt Summer School team left-right Niamh McNally, Tony Kennedy, Paul McAvinchey, Amy Elkheart, Peadar O’Lamhna, Byddi lee, Julie Andrews and Chair Frank Ferguson

 

 

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