The 2026 John Hewitt International Summer School kicked off its week-long stint in Armagh with the launch of two exhibitions at The Marketplace Theatre. The exhibitions were “Home” by Brigid O’Brien – a series of large scale pictures relating to ideas of home and migration in modern Ireland and “Storytellers” by James Hughes – a collection of photo portraits of leading contemporary Irish writers. The guest of honour was Peadar Ó Lamhna from the Irish Dept of Foreign Affairs and Trade – who support the event.