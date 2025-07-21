Win! Tickets to A Cappella Christmas at Titanic Belfast

Titanic Belfast – A Cappella Christmas

Patrick Forte (Cappella Caeciliana), Claire Bacon (Head of Marketing and Engagement at Titanic Belfast) and Ellen Beattie (Cappella Caeciliana).

Experience festive harmony at Titanic Belfast… Cappella Caeciliana will make their return to Titanic Belfast on Sunday 21st December for A Cappella Christmas. Under the direction of Michael Quinn, the choir will perform a beautiful programme of Christmas favourites and seasonal choral classics on the Grand Staircase in the stunning surroundings of the Titanic Suite.

The event will include a special performance from St. Dominic’s, Belfast and guests will be welcomed with a festive drinks reception before enjoying an atmospheric night of music and celebration.

For more information go to www.titanicbelfast.com

Competition closes: Tuesday 16 December 5pm

