Lusso Tan Summer Reset Launch

Award-winning beauty brand, Lusso Tan celebrated the launch of their Summer Reset Bundle with exclusive events across Ireland, bringing together creators, customers, retail partners and buyers for an evening dedicated to making tanning feel less like a military operation and more like the easiest part of your beauty routine. The Belfast event took place at AMPM and between networking, catching up with fellow creators and meeting the Lusso Tan team, the evening felt less like a product launch and more like a celebration of a community that genuinely loves beauty without the fuss.