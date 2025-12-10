19th Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride

The first Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride took place in 2007 organised by well known Saintfield Horse Woman, Joan Cunningham, to raise funds for underprivileged children in Uganda and Rwanda via Rock Ministries N.I.Trust. The Mwamba Choir from Uganda visited Saintfield in 2007 and again in 2009. The choir was made up of children whose parents had either died from AIDs or had been murdered. The Ride since then has gone from strength to strength and is now famous throughout Ireland. Hundreds of Riders from all over the province both North and South of the Border dress up as Santa to take part in this most Unique and Spectacular Christmas Event. Since 2007 many thousands of pounds have been raised.