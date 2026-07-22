Belfast’s Vermilion Cosmetic Clinic Named Leading Skin Clinic in Northern Ireland at National Industry Awards

Vermilion Cosmetic Clinic in Belfast has been recognised as one of the leading skin clinics in Northern Ireland, winning the Salon of Excellence (Ireland) award at the iiaa Salon of the Year Awards 2026 – one of the most respected accolades in the UK and Ireland skincare industry.

The award was presented at a ceremony at The Rosewood Hotel in Holborn, London, which brought together more than 150 skincare professionals from across the UK and Ireland.

The Salon of Excellence category recognises clinics for outstanding client care, treatment results and business standards, judged across three regions – North, South and Ireland. Vermilion was named the Ireland winner, confirming its position as one of the top-performing, medically-led clinics on the island and the leading clinic of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Vermilion Cosmetic Clinic, based on Saintfield Road, South Belfast, is led by owner Donnamarie McGrillen, a Registered Nurse Prescriber and Clinical Educator renowned for her expertise in medical skin science and advanced aesthetic practice.

At the ceremony, Donnamarie also spoke about the role that community engagement and networking have played in growing the business, highlighting how hosting client events and building long-term relationships have been central to the clinic’s success.

Speaking on the award, Donnamarie McGrillen said: “To be named the leading clinic in Ireland by iiaa is an incredible honour and a reflection of the standards we hold ourselves to every day.

“Our focus has always been on ethical, clinically-led care and delivering measurable, transformative results for our clients. This recognition from such a respected industry body confirms that our approach is working, and it motivates us to keep raising the bar for skin health in Northern Ireland.”

The win adds to a strong year for Vermilion, which continues to invest in advanced diagnostic technology and specialist training to strengthen its reputation as a trusted destination for clients across Northern Ireland.

The award caps a strong year for Vermilion, which recently became the first clinic in Northern Ireland to offer clients the Environ Skin Scanner, a next-generation, AI-driven diagnostic device. The scanner uses patented imaging algorithms to analyse skin texture, tone, redness and underlying conditions in detail, with every client’s plan overseen by a trained professional and progress tracked through an accompanying app. The investment reflects Vermilion’s continued commitment to evidence-based, technology-led skincare.

Vermilion Cosmetic Clinic is located at Mount Oriel, Saintfield Road, Belfast and the team can be contacted on: 028 9070 3329 ornursing@vermilioncosmeticclinic.com

See www.vermilioncosmeticclinic.com