26th Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival

Featuring…Louis Theroux, Craig Charles, Death in Vegas, Kate Rusby, Claire Keegan, Rob Newman, Stephen Rea, The Unthanks, A Certain Ratio, Beth Orton, Bad Bridgets, Bronagh Gallagher, Carsie Blanton, Landless, Susannah Dickey, London African Gospel Choir, Séamas O’Reilly, David Keenan, Seamus Fogarty, Jan Brierton, Henry Normal and introducing CQAF26 Artist in Residence Eve Belle…

The Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival, Belfast returns from 29 April – 10 May, with a packed programme of live music, comedy, theatre, spoken word, literature, film, walking tours, visual art and more across the city’s historic cultural quarter and beyond…

Now in its 26th year, CQAF is a regular and much-loved fixture in the island’s cultural calendar, with a reputation for its diverse programming and championing of new and emerging talent, alongside more established performers and artists.

This year’s Festival Artist in Residence is Eve Belle – a hotly acclaimed singer-songwriter from Donegal, based in Belfast. Eve’s music explores themes of mental illness, queerness, language and identity. Eve will be playing a series of support slots as well as a headlining gig to wrap the festival on Sun 10 May.

Festival director Sean Kelly said: “26 years and still going strong! As ever, we’ve sought to bring together some of the greatest artists working today, both from our own city and from much further afield. This year is no exception as we welcome back some old favourites and introduce some exciting new acts in a programme we think is one of our very best. It’s not often you get to see Death in Vegas and Beth Orton alongside the London African Gospel Choir and Kate Rusby in Belfast – but that’s what we get to do at CQAF. Our audiences have been along for the ride from the very beginning and it’s been a pleasure as much as an honour to present the Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival for over a quarter of a century – with many more to come!”

For full programme details go to www.cqaf.com