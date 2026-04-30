NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL… NOSTALGIA!

NORTHERN IRELAND snack lovers and music fans are being invited to help settle the ultimate throwback debate – what really is the greatest ’80s anthem of all time?

This particular ‘request’ is part of a nostalgic campaign from KP Snacks (NI) which has teamed up with iconic music brand NOW That’s What I Call Music to celebrate some of its most popular snack brands – with a retro-inspired promotion offering NI shoppers the chance to win thousands of prizes including cash and music rewards – as well as an opportunity to bag concert tickets by voting for their favourite ‘80s song and artist.

Running until May 10, 2026, the ‘NOW That’s What I Call Winning’ campaign features an on-pack promotion across some of KP Snacks’ popular Heritage range – including long-standing favourites Nik Naks, Skips, Discos and Wheat Crunchies.

A couple of classics have also been given a fresh ‘remix’ with the launch of two new flavours – Skips Salt & Vinegar and Nik Naks Xtra Hot’n’Fiery – a duet that is sure to add extra zing to this already star-studded line-up.

“We all love a bit of nostalgia, and music in particular plays a massive role in bringing back happy memories for people across Northern Ireland,” said Ricky Watts, Business Account Manager (NI) for KP Snacks .

“So, we’re very excited to join forces with NOW That’s What I Call Music brand to celebrate the snacks that we all grew up with – along with the soundtrack of our youth.

“With a hit parade of prizes up for grabs on-pack and on our social media channels, we’re sure that ‘NOW That’s What I Call Winning’ will strike a chord with the Northern Ireland public, who we know love their music almost as much as their snacks!

“Not only that, we’re confident that Skips Salt & Vinegar and Nik Naks Xtra Hot’n’Fiery – our two new entries in the NI crisp charts – will be smash hits with snack lovers everywhere,” he added.

For a chance to bag one of thousands of instant-win prizes, shoppers simply have to scan the QR code on their favourite packs, enter their details and find out immediately if they’ve won.

The ‘NOW That’s What I Call Winning’ campaign is also music to the ears of retailers across Northern Ireland – with a £25,000 prize pot available through a dedicated wholesale competition.

What’s more, by voting for their favourite song and artist of the ‘80s, NI music fans will have an exclusive opportunity to win a concert ticket voucher to the value of £300 so they can go and see their favourite bands and musicians live in concert.

To be entered into a prize draw for the £300 concert ticket voucher, visit the KP Snacks NI pages on Facebook and Instagram and vote for your ultimate ‘80s song and artist – as well as your favourite snacks of course.

With 78% of shoppers seeking nostalgic products they enjoyed as children*, the ‘NOW That’s What I Call Winning’ promotion is designed to help retailers meet the combined demand for familiar brands that deliver on taste, excitement and that nostalgic feeling.

“Northen Ireland has a real affinity for our Heritage brands, with shoppers continuing to choose the snacks they’ve known and loved for many years,” said KP’s Ricky Watts.

“Just like Queen and David Bowie, our partnership with NOW That’s What I Call Music is a perfect match – bringing together iconic snacks and iconic sounds in one feel-good campaign.

“By tapping into that shared sense of nostalgia, we’re giving shoppers the chance to celebrate their favourite ’80s hits while enjoying the brands they’ve grown up with – and win some fantastic prizes along the way,” he added.

“Whether you’re reminiscing about dancefloor classics, road trip singalongs or the soundtrack to your school days, Northern Ireland has officially been handed the mic. The only question is… what’s your ultimate ’80s anthem?”

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