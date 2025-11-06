Christmas Market Set To Come Alive With Festive Flavour

With the festive season almost upon us, Market Place, stars of Channel Four’s ‘Secrets of the Christmas Market’ and the UK’s leading specialist market operators, are preparing the tinsel and baubles for another year of food, drink and craft celebrations. The Belfast Christmas Market will officially open its gates at 12 noon on Saturday 15 November, running until 22 December in the stunning grounds of Belfast City Hall. Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, said: “Belfast Christmas Market is an unmissable part of our city centre festive experience, offering magical opportunities to spend time and make memories with family and friends. It’s such a magnet for visitors, generating important income and showcasing local emerging and established entrepreneurs alongside international traders. I can’t wait to see all the happy faces, hear the buzz and enjoy the treats on offer!”

This year, visitors will be spoilt for choice with a huge variety of authentic goodies including crêpes from France, Dutch pancakes, Belgian chocolates, an exotic selection of ostrich, wild boar and crocodile burgers, giant bratwurst from the iconic Schwenkgrille, Spanish paella and nougat from Italy. Visitors can take a culinary trip around the world before relaxing in one of the bars, serving international drinks until late into the evening. With free entry for all, the market offers a vibrant shopping experience for those seeking unique and meaningful gifts. Visitors can explore an extensive selection of artisan products, from ornate Christmas decorations, handcrafted jewellery and original paintings to cosy hats and scarves—perfect for ticking off that all-important shopping list.

Allan Hartwell, Managing Director of Market Place, said: “The Belfast Christmas Market is more than just a festive attraction, it’s a celebration of culture and community. Each year, our goal is to create an experience that brings people together, champions local businesses, and proudly showcases Belfast on an international stage. Welcoming over one million visitors annually and generating more than £60 million in economic impact, the market plays a vital role in the city’s seasonal economy. Sustainability remains a cornerstone of our operations and we continue to invest in environmental initiatives which have led to an 85% reduction in non-biodegradable packaging. We’re committed not only to delivering a magical Christmas experience, but to doing so responsibly and with purpose.”

No Christmas is complete without the laughter of excited children, and families will find plenty to delight them at this year’s market. Returning to the festive village are the traditional carousel and the vintage Helter Skelter, offering panoramic views of the market and a thrilling descent for those brave enough to take the slide. Although Santa Claus is taking a well-deserved break from his grotto this year, he won’t be far! Keep your eyes peeled for the big man in red as he makes his weekly stroll through the market, spreading cheer, sharing sweet treats, and rewarding those on the nice list. Capture magical moments inside the giant snow globe or gather around the fire to toast delicious marshmallows – creating cherished memories to last well beyond the season.

In a continued effort to support young and emerging businesses, Market Place has partnered with the National Market Traders Federation (NMTF) to donate two chalets to young entrepreneurs, allowing them to trade free of charge and showcase their products to thousands of visitors. The NMTF’s Northern Ireland regional winners of the Young Traders Market, Mini Sticher and The Candle Bottle Bank, will also have their own dedicated chalet, offering sustainable handmade clothing for little ones and a range of candles and soy wax melts, inspired by the beautiful Causeway Coast.

Visitors can stay up to date with market news, entertainment schedules and weather by following Belfast Continental Christmas Market on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Media partner Q Radio will be on-site with a bespoke DJ booth in the food court, playing festive music, engaging with visitors and offering spot prizes. Travel partner Dublin Express will also be offering convenient transport options and exclusive giveaways throughout the season.

Belfast Christmas Market will open in the gardens of Belfast City Hall at 12noon on Saturday 15 November and run until 6pm on Monday 22 December.

Opening hours are:

Monday – Wednesday 10am – 8pm

Thursday – Saturday 10am – 10pm

Sunday 12noon – 6pm