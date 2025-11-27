spot_img

A Grand For Sports Clubs

admin
By admin
In
news

Five local sports clubs have each been awarded £1,000 through the Hafner’s Sausages Sports Fund 2025.

 

The £5,000 initiative supports grassroots teams and community groups across Northern Ireland, helping people stay active, connected, and healthy. This year’s winning clubs are North Down Softball Club in Bangor, St Patrick’s Football Club in Castlederg, Alliance Amateur Swim Club in Belfast, Redmond O’Hanlon’s GAC in Poyntzpass, and Enniskillen Rangers Football Club.

 

Now in its second year, the fund highlights the power of sport to unite communities, promote wellbeing, and inspire participation at every level.

 

Sarah Harvey, Senior Brand Manager at Arthur Mallon Foods, owner of Hafner’s Sausages, said: “Having spent over 20 years as a coach in grassroots sport, I’ve seen firsthand how local clubs can transform communities.  This year’s response to the Hafner’s Sports Fund was incredible and choosing just five winners was no easy task for our judging panel.”

 

Each of the five winning clubs will use their grant to deliver projects that will have a lasting impact in its community:

  • North Down Softball Club, based in Bangor, is the only softball club in County Down and a champion for inclusivity, cross-community participation, and physical wellbeing.
  • St Patrick’s Football Club, Castlederg, County Tyrone – funding will go towards improving training equipment and facilities for more than 120 members, from youth to senior level, supporting fitness, confidence, and mental wellbeing.
  • Alliance Amateur Swim Club, Belfast, one of the longest-established swimming clubs in Northern Ireland will invest the grant in its Wavebreakers learn-to-swim programme, ensuring children from all backgrounds can access affordable, life-saving swimming lessons.
  • Redmond O’Hanlon’s GAC, Poyntzpass, County Armagh, will put its £1,000 grant towards new training equipment, coaching development, and resources for its rapidly growing youth and ladies’ football programmes.
  • Enniskillen Rangers Football Club, County Fermanagh, will use its funding to replace outdoor benches and seating, ensuring safe, welcoming, and accessible facilities for families, supporters, and community groups.

 

Sarah added: “Hafner’s has always cared about nourishing our communities in more ways than one; with the Hafner’s Sports Fund, we are giving back to local clubs that make a real difference to people’s lives. These are the places where friendships are formed, confidence is built, and future generations are inspired, and we’re proud to support them.”

 

The £5,000 Hafner’s Sports Fund is part of the brand’s wider commitment to supporting local communities and good causes across Northern Ireland.  Specifically, the Sports Fund celebrates the volunteers and leaders who foster teamwork, inclusion, and wellbeing through grassroots sport.

 

For more information on Hafner’s Sausages and the Hafner’s Sports Fund, visit www.mallonfoods.com/hafners-sausages.

 

 

 

Sarah Harvey (2nd from right), Arthur Mallon Foods, owners of Hafner’s Sausages is joined by members of the North Down Softball Club (l to r) Gemma O’Keefe, Matty Connor, and Will Gilpin, celebrating their £1000 Hafner’s Sports Grant.
Sarah Harvey, Arthur Mallon Foods (c), owners of Hafner’s Sausages, is joined by members of the North Down Softball Club, (standing l to r) Gemma O’Keefe, Naomi Connor, with (kneeling l to r) Matty Connor and Will Gilpin, celebrating their £1000 Hafner’s Sports Grant.
Sarah Harvey (r), Arthur Mallon Foods, owners of Hafner’s Sausages, is joined by members of the North Down Softball Club, Gemma O’Keefe (l) and Matty Connor, celebrating their £1000 Hafner’s Sports Grant.
Sarah Harvey (c), Arthur Mallon Foods, owners of Hafner’s Sausages is joined by members of the North Down Softball Club, (l to r) Matty Connor, Gemma O’Keefe, Marc Taylor, Pete Maxwell, Naomi Connor and Will Gilpin, celebrating their £1000 Hafner’s Sports Grant.
spot_img

Must Read

Previous article
Baby, It’s Cold Outside
Next article
Fashionable Flats

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Subscribe to our eNewsletter

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2025 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved