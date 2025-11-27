A Grand For Sports Clubs

Five local sports clubs have each been awarded £1,000 through the Hafner’s Sausages Sports Fund 2025.

The £5,000 initiative supports grassroots teams and community groups across Northern Ireland, helping people stay active, connected, and healthy. This year’s winning clubs are North Down Softball Club in Bangor, St Patrick’s Football Club in Castlederg, Alliance Amateur Swim Club in Belfast, Redmond O’Hanlon’s GAC in Poyntzpass, and Enniskillen Rangers Football Club.

Now in its second year, the fund highlights the power of sport to unite communities, promote wellbeing, and inspire participation at every level.

Sarah Harvey, Senior Brand Manager at Arthur Mallon Foods, owner of Hafner’s Sausages, said: “Having spent over 20 years as a coach in grassroots sport, I’ve seen firsthand how local clubs can transform communities. This year’s response to the Hafner’s Sports Fund was incredible and choosing just five winners was no easy task for our judging panel.”

Each of the five winning clubs will use their grant to deliver projects that will have a lasting impact in its community:

North Down Softball Club, based in Bangor, is the only softball club in County Down and a champion for inclusivity, cross-community participation, and physical wellbeing.

St Patrick’s Football Club, Castlederg, County Tyrone – funding will go towards improving training equipment and facilities for more than 120 members, from youth to senior level, supporting fitness, confidence, and mental wellbeing.

Alliance Amateur Swim Club, Belfast, one of the longest-established swimming clubs in Northern Ireland will invest the grant in its Wavebreakers learn-to-swim programme, ensuring children from all backgrounds can access affordable, life-saving swimming lessons.

Redmond O’Hanlon’s GAC, Poyntzpass, County Armagh, will put its £1,000 grant towards new training equipment, coaching development, and resources for its rapidly growing youth and ladies’ football programmes.

Enniskillen Rangers Football Club, County Fermanagh, will use its funding to replace outdoor benches and seating, ensuring safe, welcoming, and accessible facilities for families, supporters, and community groups.

Sarah added: “Hafner’s has always cared about nourishing our communities in more ways than one; with the Hafner’s Sports Fund, we are giving back to local clubs that make a real difference to people’s lives. These are the places where friendships are formed, confidence is built, and future generations are inspired, and we’re proud to support them.”

The £5,000 Hafner’s Sports Fund is part of the brand’s wider commitment to supporting local communities and good causes across Northern Ireland. Specifically, the Sports Fund celebrates the volunteers and leaders who foster teamwork, inclusion, and wellbeing through grassroots sport.

For more information on Hafner’s Sausages and the Hafner’s Sports Fund, visit www.mallonfoods.com/hafners-sausages.