United Wines launches Designated Driver campaign in Northern Ireland

Craigavon-based United Wines has launched its annual Designated Driver campaign to encourage safer driving in Northern Ireland over the Christmas party season.

As demand for no- and low-alcohol beers continues to increase year on year, United Wines is offering a FREE bottle of Heineken®0.0 or Birra Moretti Zero to anyone who chooses to stay sober and drive their friends home this Christmas.

Last year’s campaign contributed to more than 2,000 safe journeys home – with 2,400 free bottles claimed by drivers in Northern Ireland – and, once again, United Wines will be rewarding those unsung heroes who put themselves in the driving seat with a complimentary beer over the festive period, starting on Monday November 17.

To avail of the offer this year, designated drivers can again claim their free drink by making themselves known and showing their car keys to bar staff at participating venues, a list of which can be found at www.unitedwines.co.uk/blog.

“As we approach the busiest time of the year for socialising, we are delighted to launch this campaign to help ‘drive’ the important message of getting home safely and keeping our roads alcohol free during the upcoming festive party season,” said United Wines Brand Manager David Greenlees.

“Christmas is a time for celebrating with friends and family, but it’s also a time when we see an increased chance of road collisions linked to alcohol – so we want to reward those heroes amongst us who willingly take on the sober-driver role and help make sure everyone gets home in one piece.

“At United Wines, we have seen sales of no and low alcohol beers soar in recent years – so we know that there are a lot more people out there who are now willing to drive on a night out, especially with taxi shortages making it more and more difficult for partygoers to get home safely.

“We want our designated drivers to feel part of the party and a free Heineken®0.0 or Birra Moretti Zero will help them do that,” he added. , “You might not be the karaoke king or queen this Christmas, but you’ll be the one who gets everyone home in one piece—and for that, we think you deserve a free beer!”

United Wine’s Designated Driver campaign forms part of Dutch drinks giant Heineken’s global drive to promote responsible drinking.

Heineken has been a leading player in the non-alcoholic beer market since first launching Heineken®0.0 in 2017 in the Netherlands and Germany. Today, it is sold in more than 110 markets across Europe, North America, Africa and Asia-Pacific. Heineken also manufactures Birra Moretto Zero – the non-alcoholic variant of the UK’s biggest selling Italian beer brand.

Founded in 1985, United Wines, a subsidiary of Heineken Ireland, is now one of the biggest drinks distributors on the island of Ireland. Operating from an 80,000 square foot warehouse in Craigavon, with 55 staff on its books, United Wines distributes an extensive portfolio of beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks to more than 1,000 bars, restaurants, hotels, off licenses, cash & carries, regional wholesalers and national multiples throughout the country.