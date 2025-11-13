spot_img

A Memorable Night for Northern Irish Music at the NI Music Prize

Belfast once again showcased the strength, soul, and vibrant diversity of its music community as the NI Music Prize lit up Ulster Hall with exceptional performances, emotional tributes, and well-deserved awards. With artists, industry leaders, and music lovers filling the beautifully lit venue, the night stood as a powerful celebration of the creativity and spirit that continue to shape Northern Ireland’s musical landscape.

RÓIS delivered a standout performance and took home two major honours: Live Act of the Year (sponsored by MCD) and Album of the Year (supported by PPL). Esmerelda Road were warmly welcomed back to the stage after winning last year’s BBC Radio Ulster ATL Award.

The live programme continued with brilliant sets from George Houston, Junk Drawer, Becky McNeice, and California Irish—who also secured Single of the Year (supported by Help Musicians). Each artist brought a distinct voice, highlighting the rich range of genres and stories thriving across the north today.

Dani Larkin picked up the PRS Creator of the Year Award, while Huartan earned BBC Introducing NI Artist of the Year. Derry band Polar Bolero received the Gerry Anderson Award, presented by his son David, IMRO, and Blue Lights cocreator and executive producer Louise Gallagher.

One of the night’s most moving moments came with a heartfelt tribute by Oh Yeah Music Centre chair Harry Martin to Van Morrison, followed by a stirring musical homage from Duke Special, Nathan O’Regan, Jackie Rainey, and Dana Masters. Van Morrison himself sent a video message of thanks: “Thanks to the NI Music Prize and all the musicians. Have a great night everybody.”

Another major highlight was the presentation of the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award to Alan Simms of Shine—a driving force in Northern Ireland’s live music culture for decades and now celebrating 30 years of Shine. Longtime friend and promoter Rich McGinnis of Parklife Festival made the presentation, with additional messages of support from BICEP, Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol, and DJ/producer Dave Clarke.

This year’s NI Music Prize was more than an awards ceremony—it was a joyful affirmation of the talent, dedication, and passion that define Northern Ireland’s music scene. A night of pride, celebration, and performances, it once again proved why NI music continues to resonate far beyond our shores.

