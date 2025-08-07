Two Queen’s Staff Awarded Prestigious National Teaching Fellowship

The NTF Scheme, organised by higher education charity Advance HE, is a highly competitive scheme that recognises and celebrates individuals contribution to excellent teaching in higher education in the UK. This year’s cohort represents the largest number of National Teaching Fellows ever awarded, reflecting the exceptional quality of teaching talent across the sector. The 2025 recipients from Queen’s are Dr Kevin Morgan from the School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, and Dr Gary Mitchell MBE from the School of Nursing and Midwifery. Dr Kevin Morgan is a Senior Lecturer and prides himself on being a dedicated educator within the School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Queen’s. His internationally recognised work advances inclusive STEM education through curriculum innovation, outreach, and advocacy. A Senior Fellow of Advance HE and staff representative, he drives systemic change that empowers underrepresented learners, reshapes policy, and inspires cross-sector educational transformation. On receipt of the accolade, Dr Kevin Morgan said: “I’m truly honoured to receive a National Teaching Fellowship. For me, teaching is never just about delivering content – it’s about opening doors. Whether it’s through designing innovative and inclusive learning experiences, embedding sustainability, or widening participation, I have the privilege of doing work I care deeply about, alongside colleagues who share these values. “My passion lies in helping people realise their potential – supporting learners, mentoring colleagues, amplifying underrepresented voices, and breaking down barriers to inspire the next generation. This award is not just a recognition of my work, but a reflection of the broader commitment to making science and education accessible to all.” Dr Gary Mitchell is a Reader in the School of Nursing and Midwifery and is widely recognised for his transformative contributions to healthcare education. A registered nurse since 2010, Gary entered higher education just seven years ago and now combines his clinical experience with academic innovation to reimagine how nursing is taught, supported, and valued. He has led curriculum developments across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, supporting diverse student cohorts through inclusive, flexible, research-informed approach, and his leadership has shaped initiatives that enhance student belonging, digital literacy, and real-world application. His career accomplishments reflect not only his commitment to education but his belief in the power of nursing to lead, influence, and drive change. Dr Gary Mitchell commented on the recognition: “It’s a real honour to be awarded a National Teaching Fellowship. I came into higher education just seven years ago from a clinical background, driven by a passion to make nursing education more inclusive, research-informed, and relevant to real-world care. “This recognition reflects not just my work, but the collective effort of incredible students, colleagues, and collaborators who share a belief that education has the power to transform practice and improve lives. I’m proud to be part of a profession, and a university, that values innovation, equity, and educational excellence.”