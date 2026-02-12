‘Little Bear’ Initiative Launched

A Ballymena-based child play therapy organisation has unveiled a therapeutic initiative combining digital storytelling and animation, practical support resources and sensory tools to support children’s emotional wellbeing.

Launched during Children’s Mental Health Week (9th – 15th February), WayMaker Child Therapy has introduced the Little Bear website, featuring three animated short films that gently explore grief and loss, emotional regulation and separation anxiety.

An original Little Bear sensory teddy has also been launched to support children who may need additional comfort and reassurance, offering a gentle, tactile presence to gently support children’s sensory systems. Available in two sizes, Little Bear has been designed and handmade in Ireland, in partnership with Ulster University, using 100% natural wool and traditional Donegal yarn.

The Little Bear animation series – ‘A New Day for Little Bear’ (on loss), ‘Little Bear Finds His Way’ (on separation anxiety) and ‘The Big Roar of Little Bear’ (on emotional regulation) – uses metaphorical, heartfelt storytelling to help children make sense of their emotions and feelings in a compassionate and age-appropriate way.

In addition to the animated films, the website provides free resources for parents, carers, teachers, SENCOs and child-focused professionals, offering accessible and practical ways to nurture resilience and emotional wellbeing in the children they support.

The initiative has been led by professional play therapist and Founder of WayMaker Child Therapy, Eileen Russell, who said: “As therapists, parents and caregivers, we recognise how important it is to equip children with gentle, reassuring tools to help them understand and process their emotions. The Little Bear series has been created to provide a calm, engaging narrative that supports children in navigating experiences such as grief, separation and emotional regulation, while also encouraging meaningful conversations within families around healing and hope.

The Little Bear website, developed as an extension of WayMaker’s therapeutic services, is a free, online resource that can be accessed at any time and from any location, offering flexible support to children, families and professionals whenever it is needed. Alongside the animated films, each theme is supported by additional video content and resources to further guide parents, carers and practitioners. These help adults recognise how emotional challenges may present in children, understand why they occur and respond with confidence and compassion.”

“We have also introduced an original Little Bear teddy, designed and handmade in Ireland in partnership with Ulster University, to provide children with a therapeutic companion to offer additional comfort and emotional reassurance.

Through this support, we hope to help children feel safer in their emotions, less overwhelmed by big feelings and reassured that they are not facing difficult experiences alone,” Eileen concluded.

The Little Bear project has been funded by Future Screens NI through the Department for Communities.

For more information or to watch the short animations, go to