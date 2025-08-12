Lauma Kilgas Turns Up the Heat to Be Crowned Ireland’s Next Top Chef 2025

Kilronan Castle Hotel & Spa chef serves up perfection to win coveted title

A rising star in Irish cuisine, Lauma Kilgas, Senior Sous Chef at Kilronan Castle Hotel & Spa in Co. Roscommon, has been crowned Ireland’s Next Top Chef 2025 after serving a faultless three-course menu in front of a live audience and world-class judging panel.

Lauma cooked up a storm in a high-pressure Grand Finale at the Balmoral Hotel in Belfast, going head-to-head with Stephen Dowie (La Taqueria, Belfast) and Scott Mallett (Café Zulu, Lisburn) in a thrilling live cook-off that showcased the very best of emerging culinary talent from across the island of Ireland.

Each finalist was challenged to craft a signature three-course menu that captured their unique style, creativity and technical excellence to claim the coveted title and an all-expenses-paid mentorship at two-star Michelin restaurant Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London.

Lauma’s winning menu was a standout display of balance, creativity and technical finesse. Her starter, whipped goat’s cheese encased in beetroot jelly and charcoal tulle, was served with hazelnuts, basil oil, micro greens and beetroot textures, earning praise for its visual impact and layered flavour.

Her main course, a chicken and parsley ballotine with mushroom ketchup, potato pearls, shiitake mushrooms and a garlic and whiskey velouté, impressed the judges with its refinement and precision.

She rounded off the menu with a parsnip and mascarpone mousse, complemented by honey biscuit textures, raspberry gel and caviar, finished with a dark sugar and honey caramel.

Lauma Kilgas, Senior Sous Chef at Kilronan Castle Hotel & Spa and winner of Ireland’s Next Top Chef 2025, said: “Being crowned Ireland’s Next Top Chef is an incredible honour and without question the most rewarding moment of my career so far. This competition has pushed me to explore new creative boundaries, refine my technique under real pressure and truly trust my instincts as a chef.

“From the very first challenge, I’ve grown both personally and professionally and I’m incredibly grateful to my amazing colleagues at Kilronan Castle for their support throughout this competition.

“To now have the opportunity to train at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, one of the world’s most innovative kitchens, is a dream come true. I’m ready to learn, to grow and to keep pushing myself to become the very best chef I can be.”

John Trainor, Chairperson of Ireland’s Next Top Chef, said: “When we first created Ireland’s Next Top Chef, the goal was to shine a light on emerging talent and give chefs across this island a genuine platform to be seen, challenged and celebrated. Watching that vision come to life again this year and seeing someone as talented as Lauma rise to the occasion has been incredibly rewarding.

“Lauma impressed at every stage of the competition with her focus, creativity and technical control, and tonight she delivered a menu worthy of any professional kitchen. She’s a credit to herself and to Kilronan Castle, and I’ve no doubt she has a very bright future ahead.

This competition is about investing in the next generation of Irish culinary leaders and creating opportunities that can open real doors in this industry. I’m proud that Ireland’s Next Top Chef continues to play a part in that journey and I’m excited to see where it takes all of this year’s finalists.”

Ireland’s Next Top Chef, coordinated by the Balmoral Hotel, is not-for-profit culinary competition that was established in 2023 with the aim of identifying, celebrating and supporting the next generation of culinary talent across the island of Ireland.

Open to both professional chefs and ambitious home cooks, the competition offers a high-profile platform for aspiring culinary stars to showcase their skills, creativity and passion in front of some of the most respected names in the industry.

Contestants progress through a series of live knock-out stages, each designed to test their technical ability, originality and composure under pressure all in pursuit of a place in the Grand Finale and the chance to be crowned Ireland’s Next Top Chef.

Ireland’s Next Top Chef is proudly sponsored in 2025 by Balmoral Hotel, Stix & Stones Restaurant, Sysco Ireland, Heverlee Premium Pilsner, Direct Wine Shipments, Bunzl McLaughlin, Frylite Solutions, Tanqueray Gin, Coca-Cola HBC, Ryak Cleaning & Support Services, Henderson Foodservice, Lynas Foodservice, Keenan Seafood, Favourit Herbs & Spices, Féile an Phobail, and Waterman House Cookery School.

For more information on the 2025 Ireland’s Next Top Chef Competition visit: www.irelandsnexttopchef.com.