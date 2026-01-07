BELFAST A GLOBAL HUB FOR TRADITIONAL MUSIC AND CULTURE

MOU unlocks new investment from Arts & Business NI, enhances community participation, and supports the next generation of musicians and dancers.

Belfast TradFest and Ulster University are delighted to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that formally recognises their long-standing partnership and shared commitment to traditional arts, education, and community development.

Since 2017, Belfast TradFest and Ulster University have worked in partnership to deliver the Belfast TradFest Summer School, the fastest growing summer school of traditional music on these islands, attracting thousands of traditional musicians, singers, and dancers from across the globe to Belafst. Through this collaboration, both organisations have created an environment that nurtures creativity, celebrates the cultural diversity of the different traditions in NI, and provides high-quality learning opportunities for people of all ages and abilities.

The seventh edition of the Belfast TradFest Summer School in 2025 had a significant positive impact, reflecting the strength of this long-standing partnership. Almost 1,000 musicians took part in five-day traditional music masterclasses, with more than 4,000 attendees engaging in lectures, talks, and demonstrations throughout the week. The programme also supported 108 bursary students, increasing participation among individuals from low-income backgrounds and reinforcing the partnership’s commitment to accessibility, education, and community inclusion.

Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan, Ulster University Provost said:

“Every summer, it’s a joy to see the campus come alive with the sounds and energy of traditional music through TradFest. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed our collaboration with TradFest to date, and we’re delighted to formalise this relationship through a memorandum of understanding. We look forward to the creative possibilities this partnership will bring and how it continues to grow in the coming years.”

Dónal O’Connor, Artistic Director of Belfast TradFest, said:

“This new agreement strengthens our shared commitment to traditional arts, culture and education. The continued growth of Belfast TradFest and our Summer School simply wouldn’t be possible without the Ulster University’s support. Over the next three years, this collaboration will nurture the next generation of traditional musicians and dancers while helping to position Belfast as a global hub for traditional music and culture. Together, we look forward to exploring new ways to expand the reach and impact of this important project.”

He added:

“With an audience of 30,000 and almost 1,000 Summer School participants in 2025, our shared vision of reducing barriers to traditional arts education and promoting inclusive learning environments is already making a significant difference. This work has been further strengthened through support from the Arts & Business NI Investment Programme.”

The new MOU will deepen collaboration between the festival and the university, maximising the synergy between Ulster University’s academic expertise and Belfast TradFest’s artistic reach. By working together, both organisations aim to expand access, participation and opportunity across the traditional arts sector.

Belfast TradFest’s partnership with Ulster University has been central to the success of the Summer School, and the support received in 2025 from the Arts & Business NI Investment Programme has opened even greater possibilities for future growth and innovation.

Brona Whittaker, CEO of Arts & Business NI said, “At Arts & Business NI, we see every day how partnerships with our creative sector spark innovation, deepen community connection, and open doors to new possibilities. The growing collaboration between Ulster University and Belfast TradFest Summer School, which we were proud to support through our Investment Programme, is a shining example – an inspiring partnership that nurtures inclusion, celebrates culture and creativity and delivers lasting social and educational value. We are truly delighted to see this relationship grow into a strategic collaboration with such vibrant long-term potential. This year’s Summer School was exceptional, and we look forward to watching its impact continue to grow in the years ahead.”

