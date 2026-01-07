Air Ambulance NI Official Charity for the 2026 North West 200

The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland will be the official designated charity of the 2026 Briggs Equipment North West 200 for a second year in succession during the May 4-9 race week, continuing a partnership that has already made a life-saving impact across Northern Ireland.

Having raised over £36,000 at last year’s event, the charity is hoping to surpass that total in 2026 as it plans a new Party at the Paddock BBQ event for Saturday, May 2. The AANI will also be seeking volunteers for collections in Portstewart, Portrush and Coleraine and around the famous 8.9 mile Triangle course during practice and race sessions.

A JustGiving Page has already been set up for donations at North West 200 2026 – Air Ambulance NI – JustGiving

“The response from the public and biking community for the Air Ambulance NI during our race week in 2025 was nothing short of incredible.” Mervyn Whyte, NW200 Event Director, said.

“We are delighted to support Air Ambulance NI again for the 2026 Briggs Equipment North West 200, helping to fund and highlight the vital role the service plays in our communities. The HEMS team were called into action twice during last year’s race week, underlining just how essential this service is. We hope to see even more support for this great cause come May.”

Air Ambulance NI, working in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, operates the region’s Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS), providing critical pre-hospital care seven days a week, twelve hours a day. On average the medical team are called upon twice every day, whether that is as a result of a serious road traffic collision, farm or workplace accident, sport and leisure incident or a serious medical emergency. The highly trained team of doctors, paramedics, and pilots can reach any corner of Northern Ireland in approximately 25 minutes, delivering life-saving interventions when every second counts.

“Being selected once again as the official charity partner for the Briggs Equipment North West 200 is an incredible honour.” Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising for Air Ambulance NI, said.

“Every year, we are humbled by the support of the biking community, volunteers, and everyone who donates. It costs £8,200 each day to keep our service operational, and every pound raised directly helps us to save lives, preserve neurological function, and prevent limb loss across Northern Ireland. We’re excited to be working with the NW200 team again to make 2026 another unforgettable year.”

As a local charity, Air Ambulance NI aspires to raise £3 million each year to maintain and sustain this service so public donations are crucial. One of the simplest ways to support is by becoming a member of Club AANI and donating via a monthly or annual subscription. For more information on supporting Air Ambulance NI at the 2026 Briggs Equipment North West 200, visit www.airambulanceni.org, or call Katrina Hughes on 028 9262 2677 or visit www.northwest200.org.