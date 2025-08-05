spot_img

19th Annual Belfast Mela Festival

Pictured at the launch of the 19th Belfast Mela Festival in Tetto, Belfast are (l to r) the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, Nisha Tandon, OBE, Founder of Belfast Mela and Director of ArtsEkta and Economy Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA with South Asian Dance Academy dancer Lauren Martin. Credit: Press Eye

The 19th edition of the Belfast Mela festival is taking place from 16th to 24th August 2025, starting with the Mela Carnival, a free parade, which begins at Writer’s Square and finishes at the City Hall on 16th August. Belfast Mela festival also has an exciting line-up of global music, dance, theatre, wellbeing, food, art, and immersive experiences throughout the week, such as Baba Bollywood, The Fake Shaadi, Silk Road Supper and Tala. On 24th August the festival culminates with Mela Day, a vibrant event in Botanic Gardens where attendees can enjoy music, dance, food and art celebrating Belfast’s diverse communities.

Full information on all events and booking information is available at www.belfastmela.org.uk 

 

