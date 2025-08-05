19th Annual Belfast Mela Festival

The 19th edition of the Belfast Mela festival is taking place from 16th to 24th August 2025, starting with the Mela Carnival, a free parade, which begins at Writer’s Square and finishes at the City Hall on 16th August. Belfast Mela festival also has an exciting line-up of global music, dance, theatre, wellbeing, food, art, and immersive experiences throughout the week, such as Baba Bollywood, The Fake Shaadi, Silk Road Supper and Tala. On 24th August the festival culminates with Mela Day, a vibrant event in Botanic Gardens where attendees can enjoy music, dance, food and art celebrating Belfast’s diverse communities.

Full information on all events and booking information is available at www.belfastmela.org.uk