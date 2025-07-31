White Claw® Hard Seltzer Takes Centre-Stage at The SSE Arena

The global No.1 Hard Seltzer brand brings a fresh, lower-calorie drinks option to Belfast’s premier live entertainment venue

There’s something new on the drinks menu at The SSE Arena, Belfast. White Claw® Hard Seltzer, the Global No. 1 Hard Seltzer, is making its official debut at the venue just in time for an electric new season of concerts, comedy, and sport – kicking off with the opening night of Peter Kay’s sold-out tour on 7 August.

From laugh-out-loud stand-up to blockbuster gigs and high-energy matches, fans will now be able to enjoy the light, crisp refreshment of White Claw® at multiple bars across the venue, including the bustling concourse bars and exclusive SSE Lounge.

Each 4.5% ABV can of White Claw® delivers clean, natural flavour with just 95 calories and a gluten-free formulation – a refreshing, modern alternative to traditional alcoholic drinks that doesn’t compromise on taste.

Available in popular flavours including Natural Lime, Raspberry, and Mango, White Claw has quickly become the go-to choice for flavour-savvy fans seeking a lighter drink to match the energy and fun of a live night out.

And with Irish consumers now placing more emphasis on healthier ingredients and lower-calorie options in their food and drink choices, according to recent research by PwC, it’s no surprise that beverages like White Claw® are booming.

In fact, hard seltzers are now the fastest-growing segment within Ireland’s ready-to-drink category – with value sales rising by an impressive 73% over the past year, based on recent data from the NI convenience channel – highlighting their growing popularity among modern drinkers.

“White Claw® has exploded at live events and festivals thanks to its light and refreshing taste – it’s a natural fit for social moments. That’s why we’re so excited to partner with The SSE Arena, Belfast – an iconic venue known for world-class shows and events.” said Kerri Murphy, Senior Brand Manager for White Claw®.

“This is the perfect platform to introduce consumers to the crisp, clean refreshment that’s made White Claw® a global sensation – and what better way than during an incredible run of live events.”

The arrival of White Claw® reflects The SSE Arena’s commitment to keeping drinks offerings fresh, exciting, and in tune with what modern audiences want.

Dermot McGinn, Group Head of Food and Beverage at The Odyssey Trust, added:

“We’re excited to welcome White Claw® just in time for an incredible new calendar of events. Our guests are always looking for fun, flavourful drink choices – and as a venue, we pride ourselves on staying ahead of the curve. White Claw®’s light, natural taste makes it the perfect fit for our audience.”