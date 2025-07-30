Beauty Product of the Week

With over 14 years of industry expertise, b•bold proudly introduces its latest innovation: the b•bold Tanning Serum – a skincare-meets-tanning hybrid with an innovative air-powered bottle, designed for beauty lovers who refuse to compromise.
Unlike traditional tanning products, the colour-adaptive formula adjusts to your skin tone, offering the most natural-looking glow possible, while delivering long-lasting hydration and radiance.
The Tanning Serum is available in two shades: Medium and Dark. For best results, allow the serum to develop for 6-8 hours. For optimal application, use with the b•bold Tanning Glove.
Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.
