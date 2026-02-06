Where We Bury the Bones Comes to the Lyric Theatre for One Night Only

A unique, contemporary music theatre performance created by some of Ireland’s most acclaimed artists will come to Belfast, as ‘Where We Bury the Bones’ arrives at the Lyric Theatre for a one-night-only performance on Wednesday 11 March 2026.

Presented by Dumbworld, Where We Bury the Bones is an inventive live performance that blends music, movement, projection and storytelling – exploring how places accumulate history, memory and meaning over time.

On stage, the performance brings together some of the finest musicians from across Ireland, alongside dancers, performers and a soprano singer. A scale model of the site forms part of the visual world of the piece, combining with live movement and projection to create a richly layered and visually compelling experience.

Musically, the work is created by renowned Irish composer Brian Irvine – an Olivier Award nominee, four time Ivor Novello and British Composer Award Winner – whose score blends classical composition with traditional and folk influences, as well as song. The music moves fluidly between styles, creating a sound world that is contemporary, expressive and deeply rooted.

The piece was commissioned by Kilkenny Arts Festival and takes inspiration from a small stretch of land on the bend of a river; a place shaped and reshaped over thousands of years. Once home to ancient trees, later an abbey and a brewery, and now a public space, it carries the traces of the people who lived there, worked there, loved there and died there. From this starting point, Where We Bury the Bones explores how humans continually write themselves into the landscape, and how those layered histories shape the present.

Speaking about the work, composer Brian Irvine said:

“This piece grew out of a fascination with how places hold stories, whether we’re aware of them or not. The music draws on a wide range of influences – classical, folk, song – because the place itself contains so many layers. It’s about listening closely to what’s already there, and allowing those histories to speak in new ways.”

Directed by John McIlduff, Where We Bury the Bones avoids traditional theatrical form, instead offering audiences something playful, thoughtful and open-ended.

John McIlduff said:

“This isn’t a conventional play, and it’s not a traditional concert either. It’s something in between; a shared experience that invites the audience to look, listen and think differently about place and time. It’s designed to be welcoming and engaging, whether you’re deeply familiar with contemporary performance or completely new to it.”

Since its premiere at Kilkenny Arts Festival in August 2025, the work has received strong critical response and went on to play two nights at Project Arts Centre in Dublin. Reviewing the premiere, the Journal of Music praised Irvine’s score as “consistently excellent… full of colour and widely expressive, from sections of patient piano passagework or arresting pathos to the cataclysmic climax.”

The Belfast performance at the Lyric Theatre offers a rare opportunity to experience this acclaimed work for a single night only, bringing together an exceptional group of artists in one room to create something genuinely distinctive and alive.

Where We Bury the Bones will be performed at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast, on Wednesday 11 March 2026. Tickets are available via the Lyric Theatre website.