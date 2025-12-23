spot_img

Ulster Automobile Club

admin
By admin
In
Home Mega Headernews

The Ulster Automobile Club is celebrating 100 years in motorsport – what an achievement. To mark this very special anniversary a black tie dinner was held in the Culloden Hotel and Spa on the evening of Saturday, 1 November 2025. The guest of honour was John Watson, former F1 Champion, who was interviewed by Alan (Plum) Tyndall about his long and successful career. Pamela Ballantine was master of ceremonies and worked her magic interviewing the ‘good and the great’. Hugh Chambers, Motorsport UK CEO, presented a 100th anniversary certificate to Club President Donald Grieve. For more coverage see the January issue of Ulster Tatler

 

spot_img

Must Read

Previous article
A Spectacular Performance
Next article
Absent Friends

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news in your domain of interest. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Subscribe to our eNewsletter

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland. Established in 1966, Ulster Tatler is Northern Ireland's largest and most widely read monthly magazine. It has coverage of a wide range of events in the N Ireland social calendar as well as local fashion, beauty, healthcare and much more. The focus of the magazine is very much on the positive aspects of life in N Ireland.

Address

Unit 26, The Workshop, Ormeau Business Park in the Gasworks, Belfast BT7 2JA 

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms & Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2025 Ulster Tatler | All rights reserved