Trip of a lifetime to Lapland

The Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT) has embarked on its much-anticipated annual trip to Lapland.

This year marks the charity’s 17th year of creating magical moments for children living with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions. Over the years, NICLT has brought the wonder of Lapland to more than 1,800 children. The annual trip provides an unforgettable experience that brings joy, respite and cherished memories to children and their families facing some of life’s toughest challenges.

Departing from Belfast International Airport, the trip is made possible through the generous support of TUI, Belfast International Airport, Swissport, Shell Aviation, Finavia, Rovaniemi Airport, Santa Park, Wild Nordic in Rovaniemi, and an exceptional team of healthcare professionals and volunteers.

The children, accompanied by a parent or carer, will fly to Rovaniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus on the Arctic Circle. There, they will enjoy an enchanting day featuring reindeer and husky rides, mini skidoo adventures, magic sleigh rides, snowmobile safaris and a magical meeting with Santa Claus himself.

Family stories

Sarah-Louise Grundon and her daughter Talia (4), from Coleraine, were nominated by Causeway Hospital to go on the trip. Four-year-old Talia lives with complex neurological and physical needs, including hydrocephalus, craniosynostosis, a rare genetic microdeletion and epilepsy.

Since birth, Talia has faced frequent hospital admissions, extensive medical treatment and more than 20 surgeries. Despite everything she has been through, she remains a bright, determined and joyful little girl who faces every challenge with remarkable bravery and resilience. Talia’s most recent surgery was on 26 November, and she has started walking for the first time in the past week.

Speaking in advance of the trip, Talia’s mum Sarah-Louise Grundon said: “This trip means absolutely everything to us. Talia has been through more in her little life than most adults ever will, and to see her excitement about Lapland is just magical. For once, it’s not about hospitals or appointments — it’s about her being a little girl, full of wonder and happiness. We are beyond grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to see the joy on her face when she meets Santa.”

Seven-year-old Corrin Kennedy, who has cerebral palsy (left-sided hemiplegia), epilepsy and is registered as visually impaired, is very excited to be going on a blue plane and meeting Santa and his reindeer. Corrin’s mum Courtney, from Dunloy, Co. Antrim, added:

“From the moment I received the email telling us that Corrin had been nominated and selected to go to Lapland, it has felt completely surreal. It’s an opportunity I never imagined we would have, and we are so deeply grateful. For families like ours, an adventure like this would be impossible because of our child’s complex medical needs — but thanks to NI Children to Lapland, our dream is becoming a reality. They have thought of every detail, every challenge, every worry, and lifted them from my shoulders so I can simply enjoy the trip of a lifetime with my special boy and make memories to last a lifetime. To be able to take Corrin to meet the real Santa… is a gift beyond words, an experience both Corrin and I will treasure forever.”

For further information on the charity, visit: nichildrentolapland.com

 

 

 

