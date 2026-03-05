spot_img

The Perfect Mother’s Day Ritual from Yon-Ka Paris

Fashion & Beauty

This Mother’s Day, give the gift of botanical expertise and self-care with Yon-Ka Paris, because every mother deserves a moment to glow. This Limited-Edition Hydrating Boost Gift Set​ includes Hydra No1 Creme & Masque with a FREE Lait Nettoyant beautifully presented in a box.

Together, these hero products form a simple yet luxurious three-step routine: cleanse, hydrate and replenish.

 

  1. Lait Nettoyant – The Essential Gentle Cleanse

The perfect start to this hydration ritual is Lait Nettoyant — a silky, milky cleanser that gently removes makeup and impurities while respecting the skin’s natural balance.

Formulated with purifying and soothing botanicals, this lightweight cleansing milk leaves skin feeling fresh, clean and comfortable without dryness or tightness. Its delicate aromatic notes enhance the cleansing experience, preparing the skin beautifully for Hydra No1 Crème and Hydra N°1 Masque.

Key Benefits:
• Gently removes makeup and daily impurities
• Maintains the skin’s moisture balance
• Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive
• Leaves skin soft, clean and refreshed

Yon-Ka Lait Nettoyant €38.00 or £33.50

  1. Hydra No 1 Masque – A Weekly Moisture Boost

For moments of indulgence, Hydra N°1 Masque delivers an intense surge of hydration in just minutes. This gel-cream treatment replenishes moisture, softens the skin and restores a fresh, luminous appearance.

Infused with soothing botanicals and hydrating actives, it can be used as a quick radiance boost or left on overnight for deeper replenishment. The soft floral aroma enhances relaxation, transforming skincare into a mindful ritual.

Key Benefits:
• Deeply hydrates and replumps the skin
• Revives dull, tired skin
• Smooths and softens texture
• Can be used as an overnight treatment

A perfect addition to any Mother’s Day gift, offering mothers a peaceful, restorative pause in their busy schedules.

  1. Hydra no 1 – Deep Daily Hydration

A comforting, intensely hydrating cream designed for dry and dehydrated skin, Hydra No1 Crème restores moisture balance while reinforcing the skin’s natural barrier. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and nourishing botanical oils, it leaves skin feeling soft, supple and visibly plumped.

Its silky texture melts effortlessly into the skin, while Yon-Ka’s signature blend of essential oils provides a delicate, uplifting aromatic experience.

Key Benefits:
• Provides long-lasting hydration
• Smooths the appearance of fine lines caused by dehydration
• Strengthens and protects the skin barrier
• Leaves skin radiant and comforted

RRP €111.50/£97.50

 

About Yon-Ka Paris

 

Since 1954, Yon-Ka Paris has been a pioneer in aromatherapy and phyto-skincare, offering a luxurious range of plant-based, results-driven products tailored to all skin types.

 

Discover Yon-Ka’s expertly formulated cleansing range at www.yonka.ie and a full list of Yon-Ka salons & clinics can be found here: www.yonka.ie/find-a-pro/

 

 

 

 

 

Related Articles

