Skin Cancer Awareness Month: How to Choose the Right Sunscreen for Your Skin + 5 SPF Rules to Live By

For Oily-Combination Skin

If you’re battling mid-day shine or your makeup starts sliding off by lunch, a mattifying formula is for you,” says Shannon. “Ultraceuticals’ mattifying formula offers broad-spectrum sun protection, plus, is lightweight and non-greasy, leaving your skin well-hydrated and protected.”

For normal-dry skin.

If your skin often feels tight, dry or lacks its usual glow, Shannon recommends the Ultracueticals’ hydrating SPF formula. “It’s infused with nourishing ingredients, including Shea Butter and Hyaluronic Acid. This SPF not only provides broad-spectrum protection but also helps leave your skin visibly soft, smooth, and dewy.:

For dull, uneven skin.

If you’re after a lightweight, fast-absorbing, broad-spectrum sunscreen with a subtle hint of colour, this one ticks all the boxes. Shannon explains: “The sheer tint not only evens out your complexion but also gives your skin a radiant, healthy boost, making it perfect for those wanting an extra glow and subtle coverage, without the heaviness of a foundation.”

How to Apply Sunscreen: 5 SPF Rules To Live By

1. SPF is for everyone.

“UV rays damage our skin in ways beyond sunburn, from pigmentation changes and loss of firmness to skin cancer and premature signs of ageing. So, no matter your skin type and regardless of whether you get sunburnt or where you live in the world – SPF is for everyone.”

2. Wear it daily.

“Rain, hail or shine, applying SPF should be a habit. You may think working indoors means you don’t need to apply it, but many of us discount the sun exposure we get daily. Think: your morning coffee run, the walk to your car and back, or the exposure from sitting by a window. UVA rays can penetrate through clouds and glass.”

3. Be generous.

“You may think a pea-sized amount suffices, but the reality is that most people don’t apply enough. To ensure you get the maximum level of protection offered by your sunscreen, I recommend applying THE equivalent to a teaspoon to cover your face, neck, chest and ears. Apply it 20 minutes before sun exposure and then reapply every two hours.”

4. Layer it.

“SPF should be the final step in your morning routine. Apply to clean, dry skin before make-up application and layer on top of your corrective serums, eye cream and moisturiser.”

“Remember: cosmetics with an SPF are not a substitute; while they may offer some protection, they are not designed to provide a high level of protection compared to a broad-spectrum sunscreen,” Shannon adds.

5. Apply and re-apply.

“Reapplication is essential throughout the day to ensure your skin is protected. Be diligent about reapplying your sunscreen every two hours. When in doubt, follow the recommended usage displayed on your SPF bottle and set a timer on your phone to never forget.”