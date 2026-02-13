Meet our new contributors, The Gourmet Boys

We are Brian and Mark, tandem-riding foodies known as The Gourmet Boys. Having retired from our “day jobs” in banking and teaching after 35 years, we’ve been enjoying creating social media content to promote local businesses relating to hospitality, tourism and culture.

Eastside Eateries

After a gloomy period seeing some of our favourite Ballyhackamore restaurants close down, the latter part of 2025 saw a culinary renaissance. With an upsurge in brand new eateries in east Belfast, including Pepito, Luna, Mizo Luxe, Pica and Flink, things have definitely taken a turn for the better for lovers of great foodie destinations. Here are three more newcomers we recently enjoyed…

1. KION

KION, a Latin–Nikkei fusion restaurant, serves delicious South American dishes with hints of Japanese cuisine; fresh guacamole topped with pico de gallo, chillies and an architecturally striking tower of plantain chips for dipping, prawns majadito with a chilli and garlic sauce, and the delightfully zingy nikkei-style sea bream ceviche cured in tiger milk, all made superb starters.

To follow, the cod encocado was fragrant with coconut, cooked in banana leaf, and flecked with crushed nori, and the vegetarian gnocchi huancaina, plump potato gnocchi, sautéed then smothered in a Peruvian sauce made with queso fresco, was served with purple potato and edamame. Perfect comfort food!

And to finish, the Ecuadorian chocolate mousse with Baileys sponge was rich, dark, and decadent.

405 Upper Newtownards Rd, Belfast BT4 3LH

02890671105 or 07512367215

contact@kionbelfast.com

2. LASA

“Lasa” means “taste”, and there are plenty of authentically vibrant Filipino flavours to enjoy in Lasa’s tasting menu, which changes every month.

We started with pulutan-salty, spicy lumpia chips with vinegar dust, and freshly baked pandesal bread. Next, dynamite, a popular Filipino streetfood stuffed with Irish cheeses, and then pinakbet, a hearty vegetable stew. Bicol express is a popular Filipino dish known for its spicy coconutty sauce: rich and savoury, which complemented the meaty monkfish perfectly. Often considered the unofficial national dish in the Philippines, our vegetarian version of the adobo featured marinated oyster mushrooms with pineapple, chimichurri, and shallot, served with crispy potatoes and carrot and mooli tempura.

Finally, the tamis boodle, a carioca trio, consisted of three saucy sweet treats.

405 Upper Newtownards Rd, Belfast BT4 3LH

+44 7308 213865

info@lasabelfast.com

3. PICKLE & SMOKE

Hearth on the Upper Newtownards Road is a traditional pub with a few surprises upstairs, and since Pickle & Smoke opened there earlier last year, it has become the go-to venue for those looking for tasty twists on pub grub favourites.

We called in to try the latest Sunday Menu, and started with a few small plates including crispy corn ribs in a salt and chilli seasoning, beautifully tender salt & chilli squid with napa slaw and lime aioli, and padron peppers. Then, golden, crispy, beer battered fish & chips with tartare sauce, lemon, dressed salad, and the best marrowfat peas we’ve ever tried – we kid you not! We also loved the veggie charred hispi cabbage with rarebit sauce, roasted cashew nuts, and artichoke crisps.

And what better way to finish a great meal, than to enjoy a nightcap at Hearth’s other hidden gem, the Somerled Club, Ireland’s only single cask whiskey bar, where Sam will pour you something special, from Thursday to Sunday.

Pickle & Smoke & Hearth Pub

199 Upper Newtownards Rd, Belfast

info@pickleandsmoke.com

COCKTAIL CORNER

