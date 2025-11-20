Pubic Urged To Donate To St Vincent De Paul

With requests for help set to exceed 50,000 in the Northern Region this year, the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) launched its Annual Appeal, urging public support for families under pressure and faced with impossible choices. This year’s theme, ‘The Wonder of Christmas’, reflects the rising calls from people ‘wondering’ how they will put food on the table, keep homes warm, and afford gifts for under the tree this December.

Speaking at the launch, SVP National President Teresa Ryan said: “This Christmas, too many parents are wondering how they’ll manage the basics. At the end of October the number of calls for requests for help were up 7% on last year, and we expect overall requests for 2025 to exceed 250,000 across the island. Our Appeal asks the public to share the wonder of Christmas by helping families face Christmas with dignity,

“Rising costs mean many households cannot afford the basics, especially one-parent families, low-income workers, people with disabilities and their carers, and those in insecure housing. Every donation ensures we can respond quickly and locally where need is greatest.”

In 2025 £5m will be spent by SVP providing the gift choice in local communities across the Northern Region, helping alleviate poverty in households where SVP volunteers will visit homes in confidence to offer practical assistance. This help includes vouchers for essentials and that little bit extra for under the tree to bring the joy of the festive season to those who are going without. People living in food poverty, fuel poverty, those in need of help with school uniforms and books, transport, access to devices, and fees, so children can take part like their classmates, and those who just want to be able to afford the presents their children have carefully written down with anticipation on their letters to Santa.

Malachi Cush, SVP Northern Region Ambassador, performed ‘O Holy Night’ with members of the Dublin Gospel Choir at the launch, as broadcasters Marty Whelan and Mary Kennedy officially launched this year’s Annual Appeal.

SVP Head of Fundraising Elizabeth Smyth outlined the communication campaign and encouraged workplaces, community groups and schools to take part in fundraising or hosting a Christmas Jumper Day for SVP. Elizabeth said: “There is a deep warmth towards the Society’s work across the Northern Region. With the public’s generosity, we can bring help and hope to families who need it most, and ensure children can experience the wonder of Christmas.”

Help bring the Wonder of Christmas into homes across the Northern Region and donate today at www.svp.ie or tel 028 9075 0161.