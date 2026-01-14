Magowans’ Gift for Friends of the Cancer Centre

Magowans Fashions, Ballynahinch, recently held a special charity fashion show in aid of Friends of the Cancer Centre, raising £12,335 while honouring the memory of their much-loved colleague, Barbara Murtagh, who sadly passed away this year.

The event brought together customers, friends, family, businesses and members of the local community for an evening of fashion, remembrance, and generosity, which in turn raised an incredible amount for charity. Barbara’s chosen charity was Friends of the Cancer Centre, which, for 40 years, has funded life-saving and life-changing projects to support local patients and their families.

The fashion show showcased both the latest collections from Magowans Fashions and celebrated the warmth, kindness, and dedication that Barbara was known for throughout her time with the business.

Lisburn native, Barbara Murtagh, was a highly valued member of the Magowans Fashions team and is remembered fondly by colleagues and customers alike for her professionalism, compassion, and friendly spirit. Choosing Friends of the Cancer Centre as the beneficiary reflected a cause close to Barbara and her family, and one that resonates deeply within the local community.

Speaking after the event, Isobell Hamilton, owner of Magowan Fashions said: “Barbara was a cherished colleague and friend, and with the blessing of her family, this event was our way of celebrating her life while supporting Barbara’s chosen charity – Friends of the Cancer Centre. We are deeply grateful to everyone who attended, donated, and helped make the evening such a success.

“On behalf of all of the team at Magowans Fashions, we would like to extend sincere thanks to all models, sponsors, businesses, supporters, volunteers, and attendees whose generosity ensured the event was both a fitting tribute to Barbara’s memory and has made a valuable contribution to Friends of the Cancer Centre.”

Sarah Wilson, Community Fundraiser at Friends of the Cancer Centre commented:

“Barbara was a loyal supporter of Friends of the Cancer Centre for many years and this special event was a fitting tribute to her. We would like to thank the team at Magowans Fashions for making this event such a success. This donation will make a big impact to the families of those affected by cancer in Northern Ireland.”

For more information about Friends of the Cancer Centre, the work they do and how to make a donation, visit their official channels.