Lip Stains by KASH Beauty

Say goodbye to lip colour that ghosts you halfway through the day – the new Lip Lock Lip Stains from KASH Beauty are here to stay.

Lightweight, luscious and completely unfazed by whatever you get up to, this is no ordinary lip tint. Lip Lock melts on like silk and sets in seconds, wrapping lips in a veil of bold, smudge-proof pigment that doesn’t quit. Infused with hydrating glycerine, it delivers lasting colour with no cracking or dryness, just smooth, comfortable wear that stays put for hours. The unique twist container makes application effortless – simply twist the base to dispense the perfect amount every time.

Available from www.kashbeauty.com and select stockists.