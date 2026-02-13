Kildare Village The Edit: Spring/Summer 2026

An exclusive Spring/Summer showcase binging the Village experience to Dublin, Cork and Belfast. Hosted within a carefully selected collection of five-star hotels, the showcase offers an intimate and elevated retail experience designed especially for style-savvy guests. Across each location, guests will enjoy curated style sessions, expert fashion guidance and refined seasonal hospitality, all within a relaxed yet luxurious setting. The Edit offers a rare opportunity to shop the latest Spring/SUmmer collections on the day, with access to pieces hand-selected for the season ahead.

Event Dates & Locations:

Dublin – 17 February, The Conrad

Cork – 19 February, Hayfield Manor

Belfast – 21 February, The Merchant

Designed to reflect the villages signature blend of luxury, style and service, The Edit Spring/Summer 2026 promises a refined shopping experience tailored to each city.

To Book tickets https://events.thebicestercollection.com/…/the…/overview