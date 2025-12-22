Integrated Education Celebrated At The House of Lords

Lord Dubs, a long-standing supporter of Integrated Education and campaigner for child refugees, and a former Northern Ireland minister, welcomed almost 100 guests to the House of Lords on Thursday 20 November to celebrate the crucial role played by the Integrated Education Fund

(IEF) in Northern Ireland. The dinner was attended by major donors and supporters, as well as leading political figures and former students of Integrated schools. Supporters travelled from far and wide to enjoy the celebration.