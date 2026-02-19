Grand Opera House Celebrates 130th Anniversary with £130,000 Raised for Children’s Cancer Unit Charity

Belfast’s Grand Opera House has marked the close of a two-year partnership with The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity and during this time has raised a remarkable £130,000 to help support children and young people living with a cancer diagnosis in Northern Ireland.

The milestone figure holds particular significance as it coincides with the Theatre’s 130th anniversary year, making the partnership a fitting reflection of the Grand Opera House’s long-standing commitment to giving back to the community it has served for more than a century.

The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity was chosen as the Theatre’s charity partner by staff, with the impressive total achieved through a combination of audience collections and donations, alongside a wide-ranging programme of Grand Opera House staff fundraising activities and events.

Over the course of the partnership, the Grand Opera House team created and staged five sell-out performances of Broadway and Beyond in the Theatre’s Studio, with proceeds from ticket sales donated to the Charity further contributing to the overall total.

The £130,000 raised will help The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity continue its essential work at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. The Charity funds specialist staff, equipment and infrastructure, as well as research and a range of family support services for children and young people living with cancer and their families across Northern Ireland.

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive of the Grand Opera House said: “The Grand Opera House is committed to making an impact both on and off stage and has a long history of supporting local charities. As the Theatre marks 130 years at the heart of Northern Ireland’s cultural life, raising £130,000 for the Children’s Cancer Unit stands as a powerful example of what can be achieved when audiences, staff and performers come together for a shared cause.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved for their kindness and generosity, and I hope this donation will help make a meaningful difference to the charity, and the children and families it supports.”

Jane Hoare, Chief Executive of The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity added: “We are thrilled with the amazing total raised by the Grand Opera House and are so thankful to all the staff, audiences and cast who have donated. This money will make a significant contribution to the support services we deliver to children, young people and their families.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the Grand Opera House team during the last two years, and we have been so impressed by their commitment and generosity. While we are sad that our time with the Grand Opera House has come to an end, we hope our paths will cross again in the future. We wish them all the very best with their new charity partner.”

The Grand Opera House staff have selected the Theatre’s new charity partner and further details will be announced in March 2026.