Finnebrogue co-founder, US diplomat, leading playwright and Stena Group CEO receive honorary degrees at Queen’s

Queen’s University Belfast is recognising eight inspiring honorary graduates this winter, highlighting global achievement in diplomacy, business, science, the arts and community life. Among those to be honoured are playwright Owen McCafferty; Finnebrogue co-founder Christine Lynn; distinguished US diplomat The Honorable Barbara J. Stephenson; and Stena Group CEO Dan Sten Olsson, representing an impressive cross-section of global and local impact. Announcing this year’s honorary graduates, Professor Sir Ian Greer, President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast, said: “Our honorary graduates this winter represent excellence across so many fields, from diplomacy and business to medicine, the arts and community service. Each has made a distinctive and lasting contribution to society, reflecting the values of Queen’s and inspiring others to make their own mark on the world.” The Honorable Barbara J. Stephenson will be recognised for her distinguished career in diplomacy and education. A former US Ambassador to Panama and Consul General in Belfast, Barbara played a key role in supporting the Good Friday Agreement and Northern Ireland’s peace process. Now Vice Provost for Global Affairs at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, she continues to champion international collaboration and understanding through education. Queen’s will also honour playwright Owen McCafferty, receiving a Doctor of Literature for his acclaimed body of work, including Agreement and Ordinary Love, which have brought Belfast’s stories to international audiences. Professor Desmond Archer OBE receives a Doctor of Medical Science for his pioneering career in ophthalmology, shaping clinical training and eye health research across the UK. Four leading business figures will receive honorary degrees for their impact across industry and commerce. Dan Sten Olsson, Chief Executive of the Stena Sphere, is recognised for decades of global leadership and for Stena Line’s long-term contribution to Northern Ireland’s economy. Christine Lynn, co-founder of Finnebrogue, is honoured for building one of the UK’s most innovative food producers, alongside her late husband Denis, and for strengthening research partnerships with Queen’s. Helen Kirkpatrick MBE is being recognised for over 25 years of senior leadership across multiple sectors and her substantial contributions to entrepreneurship and governance at the University, including as Chair of the University’s commercial arm – QUBIS. And John McDowell MBE is receiving his degree in recognition of more than six decades of leadership at Kilwaughter Minerals Ltd, and for his long-standing support for education and charitable work. His son, Peter McDowell, accepted the award on his father’s behalf at the ceremony. And finally Dr Nigel Carr MBE, former Ireland rugby international turned broadcaster and community leader, will receive a Doctor of the University for services to the community. Honorary degrees are formally conferred during the University’s winter graduation ceremonies in December. Honorary graduates 2025 Barbara J. Stephenson – Doctor of Laws for distinction in public service and services to Higher Education

Dan Sten Olsson – Doctor of Science in Economics for services to business and commerce

Christine Lynn – Doctor of Science in Economics for services to business and commerce

Owen McCafferty – Doctor of Literature for distinction in the arts

Helen Kirkpatrick MBE – Doctor of Science in Economics for services to business and commerce

John McDowell MBE – Doctor of Science in Economics for services to business and commerce

Professor Desmond Archer OBE – Doctor of Medical Science for distinction in medicine

Dr Nigel Carr MBE – Doctor of the University for services to the community.