Fashion Pick of the Week

Colour of the Year 2026:

The ‘Colour of the Year’ for 2026 is, Cloud Dancer, a soft, airy neutral defined by its lightness, versatility and quiet elegance. Sitting between off-white and pale grey, Cloud Dancer reflects a broader shift towards calm, considered dressing and timeless colour palettes for the year ahead.

From fluid tailoring and modern ready-to-wear to statement silhouettes and elevated everyday pieces, designers are showcasing Cloud Dancer in fresh, versatile ways that bring a sense of lightness and sophistication to each look. Whether used to enhance texture, soften structure, or bring a sense of ease to silhouettes, the shade proves endlessly adaptable across aesthetics and occasions.