Dine & Donate and make a life-changing difference this Christmas and beyond

Dining out this festive season could make a life-changing difference to people experiencing homelessness, as some of Northern Ireland’s best-known hospitality venues come together to support Simon Community’s Dine & Donatecampaign.

The campaign, which has been running throughout December invites the public to enjoy specially selected festive dishes and drinks, with a donation from each item donated directly to Simon Community, helping fund emergency accommodation, food vouchers and vital support services at one of the most challenging times of the year.

With over 62,314 people now legally classified as homeless in Northern Ireland – one in every 31 people – the need for support has never been greater. Through its Dine & Donate campaign, Simon Community is raising vital funds to ensure people without a home can access warmth, shelter and support this Christmas.

Some of the best-known names in hospitality are on board, including the Beannchor Group (Little Wing Pizzeria, The National, Bullitt Hotel, The Dirty Onion), the Galgorm Collection (Café Parisien and Fratelli), 2Taps tapas bar, Seed, Pizza Crew, and The Duke of York, Harp Bar and The Dark Horse.

Each participating venue has chosen specials, that allow customers to give back when enjoying a meal out this festive season, with donations built in to a range of festive dishes.

Where You Can Dine & Donate:

From festive pizzas and Christmas cocktails to traditional turkey dinners, festive tapas and salads, diners can choose from a wide range of participating venues and specials, including:

Little Wing Pizzeria – Dine & donate when you choose one of two festive pizza specials (Saltimbocca Festiva Pizza and the Natale Pizza), or a Christmas mince pie calzone in Little Wing’s 10 pizzeria locations across Northern Ireland.

2Taps Tapas Bar – a £1 donation will be made for each of these three festive specials: loaded festive chips, seasonal empanadas and the Love Actually (say it’s carol singers) cocktail.

– a £1 donation will be made for each of these three festive specials: loaded festive chips, seasonal empanadas and the Love Actually (say it’s carol singers) cocktail. Parisien Belfast & Fratelli Belfast (Galgorm Collection) – choose the best-selling turkey dish: Stuffed Turkey & Bayonne Ham Roulade at Parisien and Stuffed Roast Turkey & Prosciutto Roulade at Fratelli and your meal will include a £1 donation to the Dine & Donate campaign.

– choose the best-selling turkey dish: Stuffed Turkey & Bayonne Ham Roulade at Parisien and Stuffed Roast Turkey & Prosciutto Roulade at Fratelli and your meal will include a £1 donation to the Dine & Donate campaign. Bullitt Hotel: Taylor & Clay £1 will be donated from each Chef’s Cut special & Seafood plate sold each day; and Tetto £1 from each pizza / pasta special sold during December.

Taylor & Clay £1 will be donated from each Chef’s Cut special & Seafood plate sold each day; and Tetto £1 from each pizza / pasta special sold during December. Seed – Seed will donate the value of a meal (£3) for a young person supported by Simon Community’s youth services for every purchase of the iconic Seed Christmas salad on Friday 15 th December.

– Seed will donate the value of a meal (£3) for a young person supported by Simon Community’s youth services for every purchase of the iconic Seed Christmas salad on Friday 15 December. Pizza Crew – anyone who purchases the Pizza Crew ‘feed the crew meal deal’ through to 12 January, will be given the option to donate £2 to the Simon community. For every £2 donated, pizza crew will match it.

– anyone who purchases the Pizza Crew ‘feed the crew meal deal’ through to 12 January, will be given the option to donate £2 to the Simon community. For every £2 donated, pizza crew will match it. The Duke of York, Harp Bar and The Dark Horse are also collecting donations for Simon Community throughout December.

The campaign is supported by Hospitality Ulster, with venues across the region demonstrating how the hospitality sector can play a powerful role in supporting local communities.

Just £150 raised by a single venue could provide safe accommodation and an emergency food voucher for a family living in temporary housing for a week.

To find out more, visit simoncommunity.org or follow @simoncommunityni on Instagram and LinkedIn.