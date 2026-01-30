Beauty Products of the Week

spot_img

After weeks of cold temperatures, indoor heating and festive overindulgence, skin can often be left feeling dry, reactive and compromised, with its natural defences struggling to recover.
GENOSYS, a K-Beauty favourite trusted by Irish skin professionals, offer a targeted, barrier-first solution designed to support at-home skincare routines through the toughest winter months. The GENOSYS Barrier Protecting Duo brings together the Sensitive Serum and Skin Barrier Protecting Cream, creating a daily routine that helps calm inflammation, restore comfort and strengthen the skin barrier, making it an ideal winter reset for Irish skin.
Genosys Sensitive Serum, £46.00
Genosys Skin Barrier Protecting Cream, £77.00
