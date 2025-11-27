Baby, It’s Cold Outside at The Sanctuary Theatre

Bright Umbrella Theatre Company is set to unwrap an alternative festive treat this December with Baby, It’s Cold Outside – a sharp, funny, and big-hearted Christmas comedy-drama that promises laughter, surprises, and a distinctly Belfast twist on the season. Running at The Sanctuary Theatre, east Belfast, December 16 – January 4, this production offers audiences a Christmas story with plenty of warmth, humour and kindness.

Directed by Michael Quinn, one of Northern Ireland’s most experienced theatre figures, and written by west Belfast playwright Brenda Murphy, the production features a vibrant cast of emerging Northern Irish talent, with Mary McGurk, Brian Markey, Michelle Wiggins and Jade O’Neill bringing energy, warmth and authenticity to their roles. The production continues Bright Umbrella’s commitment to providing opportunities for local artists and celebrating stories rooted in Northern Irish life.

Set against the snowy backdrop of Belfast’s Black Mountain in 2011, Baby, It’s Cold Outside begins when Ballymurphy bricklayer Joe (Brian Markey) arrives at a remote cottage in the middle of a blizzard, convinced he’s about to reunite with his pregnant ex, Patsy (Mary McGurk). Instead, he finds her with her marine biologist lover Sally (Michelle Wiggins) and their visiting American friend Madison (Jade O’Neill). What follows is a chaotic, hilarious, and surprisingly touching clash of personalities, as the four characters are snowed in together and forced to confront their assumptions about love, family, and identity. Funny, heartfelt and unmistakably Belfast, Baby, It’s Cold Outside offers a festive night of theatre where the laughs come fast, the emotions run deep, and the spirit of the season shines through – even in the middle of a snowstorm.

Director of Baby, It’s Cold Outside, Michael Quinn said:



“I am delighted to be directing this fantastic play with such an amazing cast. It’s a play with real heart that is funny, fearless and completely human. These are characters you recognise – people just trying to figure themselves and each other out in the most unlikely circumstances. It’s a story about misunderstanding, belonging, and the unexpected ways love shows up – and it just happens to take place in a snowstorm at Christmas.”

Trevor Gill, Artistic Director of Bright Umbrella Theatre Company, added:



“We’re proud to present a Christmas production, with such great talent, that feels close to home but still full of surprise. It’s funny, modern and utterly relatable – a Belfast story with a big heart. Our audience can expect a great night out, plenty of laughs and maybe even a tear or two.”