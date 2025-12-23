spot_img

A Spectacular Performance

Clients, media and friends of Titanic Hotel Belfast gathered for the much-anticipated annual ‘Christmas Evening of Thanks’ in Drawing Office One, a highlight in the hotel’s event calendar. Guests were treated to welcome drinks and canapés on arrival before enjoying a selection of Christmas music spectacularly performed by Ulster Consort. General manager Adrian McNally took the floor to thank those in attendance for their support over the past year, in which the hotel was named “Northern Ireland’s Leading Hotel” for the eighth consecutive year. For more coverage see our January issue

 

