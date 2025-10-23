Jet2holidays raise over £1.5 million through charity partnership programme

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have today revealed that they have raised over £1.5 million for their charity partner organisations through their charity strategy, which the leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator launched in 2023.

Back in 2023, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announced a charity strategy to support their partner organisations NSPCC, Macmillan, Trees for Cities, Planet Patrol and Hope for Children, helping the charities with their important work in areas such as child protection, cancer research, environmental protection and creating greener spaces.

Through many initiatives, including colleague charity events and volunteering activities, as well as donations by customers through the airline and tour operator’s on-board scratch cards, Jet2.comand Jet2holidays have been able to raise over £1.5 million for the worthwhile causes, with proceeds going to the partners.

Money has been raised through various fundraising initiatives by colleagues. Some of these have included Jet2 Macmillan Coffee Mornings, Mental Health Awareness Week, NSPCC Dragon Boat Races, Jet2’s Christmas activities such as a Christmas Jumper Day, NSPCC Christmas Showcase, Colleague Macmillan Mighty Hikes, and a 24-hour cycling event by colleagues at Jet2’s Retail Operations Centre.

Other notable charity events have included an NSPCC and Jet2 apprentice team-building day for National Apprenticeship Week, and an NSPCC Christmas Presents Project which involved colleagues from Jet2’s Head Office donating colouring books, toys and games to be used as gifts for the NSPCC Leeds hub.

The airline and tour operator have also hosted an initiative with Planet Patrol for Earth Day to help combat litter pollution called The Big Jet2 Clean Up. The event encouraged the companies’ colleagues, based across multiple countries, to pick up items of single-use litter such as plastic, cans and wrappers, and record what they find by type, material and location through Planet Patrol’s free app. As a result of this initiative, over 6,000 items of litter were removed by colleagues from the environment.

In addition, the introduction of Jet2.com’s brand-new Cabin Crew and Pilot uniforms earlier this year saw the airline donate more than 3,000 non-recyclable garments to charity to be reused and repurposed into clothes to either be sold or donated as clothes to charity, resulting in the company raising further funding for its partners.

David Neill, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director at Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to have raised this phenomenal amount of money for our charity partners and to support the fantastic work carried out by these organisations not only in the UK, but in our destinations too. Thanks to the generosity of customers purchasing our on-board scratch cards and our team of colleagues who are extremely passionate about supporting these worthwhile causes, we have been able to raise important funds and support our partners with volunteering efforts too. We know that our valued partners will benefit from our fundraising efforts, and we are delighted to be supporting them with these vital funds.”

