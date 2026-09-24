The Society of St Vincent de Paul has launched a volunteer recruitment campaign inviting more people to become part of the SVP family in their local communities across the North Region. The Society already benefits from over 800 volunteer members across the Region and this campaign is aimed at encouraging more people to discover the rewards of volunteering while supporting the most vulnerable in our society.

Anne Irwin, Regional President of St Vincent de Paul in the North Region said: “We are blessed with many willing volunteers who generously give of their time each week to help those most in need around us.

“We are seeking new people to become part of our welcoming community of volunteers as we believe that with more volunteers, we can provide more help. Whilst we are asking people if they have time to volunteer, many of our members believe that volunteering with SVP is about much more than giving of their time. It is about friendship, belonging and making a meaningful difference to people in our local communities in every County in Northern Ireland.”

“Whether meeting people for a friendly chat during the Society’s core work of Home Visitation appeals to you, whether you have the flair to help in designing window displays in one of Vincent’s 27 shops across the Region or whether you have an eye for figures and an interest in IT, there are volunteering roles to suit everyone who has time to devote to SVP.”

One SVP volunteer described becoming a member of SVP as one of the best decisions they had ever made, while another said they are proud to be part of the SVP family. Other members have highlighted the warm welcome they received when they first joined, describing how other volunteers were an inspiration and made them feel so welcome.

Creating a strong and welcoming membership is central to the future of the organisation and Anne said: “I joined SVP nearly 25 years ago and the Society is built on people. People who care about their communities, people who are prepared to give their time and people who want to make a difference.

“We know that taking the first step can sometimes feel daunting, particularly if you are joining an organisation for the first time. But our volunteers tell us that once they walk through the door, they quickly discover a supportive and welcoming family.

“One of the things that makes me particularly proud is hearing volunteers say that the people they meet through SVP become such an important part of their lives. As one volunteer told us, ‘the members are encouraging and always pleasant’. Another described how ‘the volunteers of SVP are an inspiration to new members’.

“That is exactly the message we want to share through this campaign. You do not need to have special experience or qualifications. You simply need to care and be willing to give something of yourself.”

SVP supports people and families experiencing poverty and social exclusion throughout Northern Ireland. Its members and volunteers provide practical and emotional support in communities across the six counties, with home visitation remaining at the heart of its work.

The organisation also operates Vincent’s shops, where volunteers play a vital role in welcoming customers, sorting and displaying donations, creating attractive shop environments and helping raise funds to support SVP’s work.

Anne added: “Whether you have a few hours a week, a particular skill you would like to share, or simply want to meet people and do something positive in your community, there is a place for you within SVP.

“I would encourage anyone who has ever thought ‘perhaps I could volunteer’ to take that next step as every hour is precious to SVP and for anyone interested in becoming a member, giving the gift of time is one of the greatest gifts you can give.”