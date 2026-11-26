Forget another thing to unwrap. Give someone the chance to get under the skin of their health with an Emerald Urgent Care Health Assessment Gift Voucher.

From blood pressure and heart health to body composition and blood testing, Emerald’s health assessments offer a closer look at what really matters. With three options – £90, £160 and £275 – there’s a health check to suit a range of needs.

Available at Emerald clinics across Northern Ireland, including Belfast, Enniskillen and Derry/Londonderry, with virtual healthcare services also available.

Less guesswork. More health know-how. Now that’s a gift.